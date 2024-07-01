Highlights Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake to join Manchester United's coaching staff.

Manchester United are close to finalising the appointments of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake with the official documents now being prepared, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After a disappointing season in the Premier League, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making major changes behind the scenes to ensure they are able to progress in the 2024/2025 campaign. Although winning the FA Cup final at the end of the term against rivals Manchester City was a huge positive, the Red Devils struggled to perform in England's top flight or on the European stage.

Van Nistelrooy and Hake Will Join Man Utd

Italian reporter Romano has now provided an update on Manchester United's backroom staff situation, confirming that Van Nistelrooy and Hake will both be a part of the coaching staff at Old Trafford, with formal documents now being prepared...

"Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake will be part of new coaching staff at Manchester United, formal documents being prepared. Erik ten Hag will also sign new deal soon as part of Man United plans."

Romano also confirms that ten Hag will sign a new contract, and they are now pushing to have the right people in place in the dugout to hopefully ensure a successful season awaits. It's not just the coaching staff which is seeing a revamp. The likes of Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada have already been appointed behind the scenes, while Dan Ashworth is now edging closer to joining the club from Newcastle United.