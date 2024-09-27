Bruno Fernandes is starting to attract criticism from supporters who feel he should be dropped from the starting line-up, but sources close to Manchester United are indicating to GIVEMESPORT that it is unlikely to happen.

Fernandes, 30, is supposed to be one of the man talismen at Old Trafford but has not weighed in with any goals so far this season and has just one assist in the Premier League. Focus around his drop-off in form comes at a time when manager Erik Ten Hag is beginning to feel new pressure around his position at the club, yet whether the boss is willing to drop his captain remains doubtful.

United have failed to win either of their last two matches and now head into a clash with Tottenham at the weekend in need of a performance that leads to the side taking their chances. One of Manchester United’s biggest fears has been that they would make a decision to keep Ten Hag as manager, but still be faced with a new rising to sack him just months into a new season.

We are not quite there yet but the clouds are starting to gather over Old Trafford and if another storm begins, it would be difficult to see how he gets out alive this time. There is no hiding from the fact last season’s FA Cup final win helped save him from the chop at Old Trafford. The process of sounding out other managers had begun and and it seemed a case of when - not if - he would lose his job, as they conducted a review of his position. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored the goals at Wembley that ultimately saw their boss dodge a bullet but we are now five months on from that moment and there is little sign of real progress.

Erik Ten Hag Under Pressure

Six wins in last 19 Premier League games

Back-to-back draws against Crystal Palace and FC Twente have put Ten Hag under the spotlight. United are mid-table in the Premier League with a goal difference of zero and they have failed to win their opening European fixture. This is not a disaster but they can not score enough goals regularly and are already six points adrift of the top teams in the division.

A clause has been triggered in Ten Hag’s contract that means he is tied to United until 2026 but the fact no commitment was made beyond that shows there was still some level of skepticism to how this would all work out. His task is to now move beyond this stale week and find a way to get his frontline firing. The inconsistency of United has been a problem in terms of turning this team into Champions League material.

Last season their biggest win streak was five matches, while there were two periods where they won three in a row. This season the successes over Barnsley and Southampton is as good as we have seen in terms of a winning pattern and now they face Tottenham, FC Porto and Aston Villa.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Manchester United have won just six of their last 19 Premier League games, and just one of their last nine European fixtures after draws against Crystal Palace and FC Twente in the last week.

Sources say that one of the problems that could really hurt Ten Hag is in-game management. Decisions in this sense have seemed to cause issues. Against Palace, United were in the ascendancy for most of the game but his changes in the second half led to a drop off rather than pick-me-up. There were similar problems on Wednesday night as United controlled possession, showed patience but then - after gaining a one-goal lead - failed to put their foot down and kill off the game against Twente.

Ten Hag’s response post-game is often to show credit to the opponents for their performance but selection decisions are going to come under scrutiny in the coming games and there are a couple of key figures central to that. Christian Eriksen has become a favourite of the manager since the international break and his inclusion is in line with Ten Hag trying to create a more compact team. Eriksen looked in disbelief when he realised he was being taken off after 79 minutes against FC Twente - and this is part of the problem they now have.

He was expected to be sold in the summer but has now been played to a point where he feels he is so important to Ten Hag that he will not be replaced - and then when he is, he is surprised and even, perhaps, annoyed. This was Eriksen’s fourth start in a row for United and there is no doubt his levels have been good through this period.

Maybe part of that dismay is attached to the fact he can look across the field and see Fernandes seems untouchable.

Sources: Fernandes at Risk of Axe

Portuguese skipper yet to score this season

The captain, who signed a new three-year contract worth £375,000-per-week last month, has played almost every minute of their Premier League campaign so far and completed the entire game against Twente. But his performances are considered to be below par and there has been some concern about his drop off in terms of key passes and game-opening moments.

He is yet to score this season and his approach play and set pieces have not impressed. Sources believe Ten Hag is close to having a decision to make on leaving him out of the starting XI. Quite when that moment will actually come is unclear, as pressure is rising, but Ten Hag is unlikely to risk upsetting his skipper around big fixtures.

No other player seems to be undroppable, though, so why not Fernandes? Marcus Rashford was left out of the team against Crystal Palace after he found goalscoring form and then, when looking like United’s best route to a winning goal against Twente on Tuesday, he was taken off with 11 minutes left to play.

Fernandes Statistics vs Twente Minutes Played 90 Touches 76 Key Passes 1 Successful Dribbles 2/5 (40%) Accurate Passes 39/52 (75%) Possession Lost 19 Shots 3

There has been some surprise that Eriksen and Fernandes are playing so frequently in the same side as the identity of this team was not supposed to be heading in such a direction. Manuel Ugarte was signed as a Kobbie Mainoo partner and while that can not always be the set-up in midfield, that had been expected to become the regular sight.

Selection dilemmas are part and parcel of his job but Ten Hag needs to find the right combinations that will keep United at a high level across a prolonged period of time.

Sources have indicated previously that Ten Hag has no guarantees over his future being secure for the entirety of this season and past managers Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both lost their jobs before Christmas.

Finding an identity and showing a convincing level of deserved victories is in order if Ten Hag is to avoid any serious danger of being in the firing line once again.

And if Fernandes remains in the starting line-up, he needs to deliver for his boss very soon.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBRef - correct as of 27/9/2024.