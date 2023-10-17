Highlights Casemiro has struggled this season, but it may not be entirely his fault. The entire United squad is struggling as a unit.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has endured a difficult season, but journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it might not be his own fault.

Jones has also discussed 'another problem' Erik ten Hag now has as the Red Devils try and recover after a difficult start to the campaign.

Casemiro signed for United last summer from Real Madrid for a fee of around £70m, per BBC. The Brazilian midfielder was a revelation when arriving at Old Trafford, helping the club finish 3rd in the Premier League and win the Carabao Cup, beating Newcastle United in the final at Wembley. However, this season hasn't gone how many United fans would have expected, with Casemiro struggling to produce the level of performance we saw in his first 12 months at the club.

The former Madrid man endured a difficult spell before the international break, having been sent off against Galatasaray in the Champions League before being substituted at half-time against Brentford, with United turning the game around after he departed. The few days at Old Trafford summed up how the season has gone for Casemiro so far.

Casemiro - vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.79 8th Shots per game 1.9 4th Pass success rate 82.8% =16th Average passes per game 53.8 3rd Aerial duels won per game 1.6 2nd Tackles per game 2.6 1st Fouls per game 1.4 2nd Clearances per game 2 =6th Stats according to WhoScored

He's certainly not the only player to have struggled so far this season. Marcus Rashford isn't producing in front of goal like we saw last term, Andre Onana is yet to settle in between the sticks, and injuries all over the pitch have had a major impact on the squad as a whole. Casemiro is now 31 years old, so maybe investing £70m on a player who is reaching the latter stages of his career wasn't the smartest idea, but there's no doubting his pedigree in the game.

The international break could have been a time for Casemiro to reset and pick up some momentum once again, but the Brazil manager, Fernando Diniz, confirmed that he had substituted the midfielder due to injury...

“As there was a stop (in play), I decided to make the three substitutions. We had a lot of control when they came on. Casemiro asked to come off due to a blow to his ankle.”

However, Casemiro was later pictured back in training with his national team shortly after.

Scott McTominay came off the bench against Brentford to score twice in added time, giving ten Hag something to think about in terms of his team selection. With Casemiro failing to produce, McTominay may feel he has done enough to prove that he deserves a slot in the starting XI. Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that dropping Casemiro wouldn't be a surprise, with McTominay deserving a run in the side.

Jones has suggested that although Casemiro is going through a tricky spell, the United team are struggling as a unit and the Brazil international certainly isn't finished yet. The journalist adds that ten Hag hasn't had a fully fit squad to choose from - when Sofyan Amrabat is fit, it's now Casemiro's turn to drop out. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I've said all along like Casemiro is not finished here. He's going through a rocky spell, but it's because Manchester United as a unit are struggling to all come together at once. And he's just suffering as a result of it. Like as soon as you start to take him out the team, you're panicking again. At least there is Amrabat to fall back upon. But again, another problem for ten Hag. Another chance to not see this team put together as one. With Rasmus Hojlund, Sergio Reguilon, Amrabat, Andre Onana. All these players are coming into the club and we are still not seeing all of them on the pitch at the same time. Casemiro being missing just as Amrabat is about to come into that midfield - just another problem for him."

Erik ten Hag's January transfer plans

United focused on signing a striker and bringing in multiple midfielders in the summer transfer window, so it could be time to reinforce their defence. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that United had a deal ready to go for Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them reignite their interest in January.

As per The Mirror, United have drawn up a four-man shortlist to strengthen their defence - Goncalo Inacio, Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva, and Edmon Tapsoba.