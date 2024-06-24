Highlights Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to return to Manchester United as Erik ten Hag's assistant manager - after leaving as a player in 2006.

Reports indicate that discussions with Burnley for a managerial role shifted to a backroom staff offer with United.

Van Nistelrooy's potential long-term partnership with Ten Hag shows enthusiasm for their collaboration at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are pushing to appoint former striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy as a coach at Old Trafford, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming talks are 'advancing fast'.

Van Nistelrooy recently managed PSV Eindhoven back in 2022/23, winning the Dutch Cup with the club that he played for prior to his move to United. He's been out of a job since last summer after he resigned due to a lack of support from the board, and patiently waiting for his chance, it appeared that the 70-time Netherlands cap would be taking on a head coach role somewhere. But the attraction of a move to Old Trafford has proven to be too strong going forward, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that a move is 'advancing fast'.

Reports have claimed that Burnley are looking to appoint Van Nistelrooy as a head coach to replace Vincent Kompany, but it appears returning to Old Trafford could be his preferred move.

Van Nistelrooy Set for Fairytale United Return

The striker left almost two decades ago

The report from Fabrizio Romano suggests that a return for Van Nistelrooy is 'advancing fast' - with the striker icon set to make an emotional return to United after leaving the club as a player in 2006 - 18 years ago. The Dutchman had been in talks about leaving for English shores earlier in the summer, though that was for a managerial role at recently-relegated Premier League side Burnley, with their boss Vincent Kompany stunningly departing for Bayern Munich at the turn of June.

Recent reports have suggested that Van Nistelrooy has held two rounds of talks with the Clarets, and that he is their number one choice going forward - though United sprung out of nowhere, with Erik ten Hag offering him the chance to become part of the backroom staff at Old Trafford.

And now Romano, alongside Dutch outlet AD, suggests that Van Nistelrooy is set to join Ten Hag as his assistant manager. Both parties are enthusiastic about the move, and the intention will be that Van Nistelrooy works alongside his fellow countryman in the hot seat at Old Trafford for the long-term - especially with Ten Hag likely to sign a new contract a the Theatre of Dreams.

AD suggests that Van Nistelrooy has already held talks with other clubs such as Club Brugge, and sides in Germany and Spain about becoming a manager - but having 'waited' for an offer from Burnley in recent days, Van Nistelrooy will head back to Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy is a Top Coach

He has his own philosophies and did well with PSV

Many will evidently see Van Nistelrooy as a United fan favourite, having scored 95 league goals in 150 games for the Red Devils when he was in his pomp at the club - including winning the Premier League Player of the Season award in 2002/03.

But the Oss-born star won 33 of his 51 games in front of the Philips Stadion club, finishing narrowly second to Feyenoord under Arne Slot - though they did win the Dutch Cup. With a clear imprint of attacking football that looks similar to Erik ten Hag's, the two could work in tandem to drag United to glory.

