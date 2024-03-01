Highlights Manchester United are close to appointing Dan Ashworth as sporting director, followed by Southampton's Jason Wilcox under new INEOS' new regime at Old Trafford.

Head coach Erik ten Hag may face questions over his future in the Red Devils dugout, as he looks for a strong finish to the 2023/24 season

Man Utd must consider the long-term future of some of their more experienced players, such as Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United are close to appointing Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director at Old Trafford, as journalist Ben Jacobs reveals the appointment of Southampton’s Jason Wilcox could follow.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will take over all footballing operations behind the scenes from the Glazers.

Head coach Erik ten Hag will be wary that a new regime could bring questions over his suitability for the job and hopes he can convince in the final months of the 2023/24 season. Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave at Newcastle amid interest from Man Utd in his services, with an appointment close to being confirmed imminently.

Man Utd’s pursuit of Ashworth and Wilcox

With INEOS’ minority takeover of Manchester United ratified by the FA and Premier League in February, Ratcliffe can start making appointments at Old Trafford, looking to change the club's structure. United have already hired Omar Berrada as their new chief executive officer, an appointment made by the Glazers but approved by INEOS in January.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano claims on his Here We Go podcast (via mufcMPB on X) that negotiations are still ongoing between Man Utd and Newcastle over the compensation for Ashworth. The Red Devils are looking for a deal to see the 52-year-old start his role at the club in time for the opening of the 2024 summer transfer window. Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (23rd February) that Man Utd talks for Ashworth will likely escalate quickly.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Manchester United are also working on a deal to appoint Southampton director of football Wilcox. If the duo are hired, the Saints man’s proposed role would see him report to Ashworth in a recruitment role. Wilcox has previously worked in the city, having worked for United’s nearest rivals, Manchester City, as an academy director as recently as January 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the Glazers' arrival at Old Trafford, they have overseen a total outlay of £2.1bn.

The 52-year-old oversaw the development of Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer at the Etihad Stadium before electing to end his time with the one-time Champions League winners last year. The appointments of Ashworth and Wilcox would be the start of what Ratcliffe hopes will change how the club is run behind the scenes.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m

Ben Jacobs - Ashworth and Wilcox will play a part in identifying Man Utd’s ‘dream manager’

Jacobs feels that there is a ‘dream structure’ in INEOS’ vision at Manchester United, who will then identify a manager they think can take them forward. The journalist has stressed that ten Hag could be decided upon as the ideal head coach at Old Trafford. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think INEOS have a dream manager. I think there's a dream structure, and until that is built, those deciding on the so-called dream manager are not even in place. This is why INEOS have gone for Omar Berrada. Then we expect Ashworth because that's close, and possibly Jason Wilcox. These people, along with Jean-Claude Blanc and Ratcliffe, will determine the dream manager. “They won't know who the dream manager is, as boring as it sounds, until they've been in the club and assessed the football department. We must emphasise that ten Hag might stay and be the dream manager. He's not been pre-sacked. Nothing has been determined at this point.”

Man Utd transfer news, including claim on Bruno Fernandes’ future

Manchester United aim to have Ashworth at the helm of the club’s transfer business ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window after a quiet winter market. The Red Devils will have to consider the future of some of their key players in ten Hag’s squad, with a rebuild potentially on the cards.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently considered with GIVEMESPORT (29th February) whether Bruno Fernandes has a future at Man Utd. The journalist has suggested that, with the Red Devils aiming to build a team for the next two to four years, Fernandes could be moved on with some of the more experienced figures at the club.

On the manager front, Football Insider has reported that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is in contention to become Man Utd’s next head coach. The Italian has impressed during his two seasons at the Amex Stadium, leading the Seagulls to a sixth-placed Premier League finish and an FA Cup semi-final. He now awaits a two-legged last-16 Europa League tie with Roma in March.

All statistics according to The Athletic and Transfermarkt correct as of October 2023.