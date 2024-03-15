Highlights There have been no significant developments in Manchester United's attempts to negotiate a compensation package with Newcastle United to allow Dan Ashworth to begin his role as sporting director at Old Trafford.

Recent reports have claimed the Magpies are eager to sanction a deal as they look to secure a replacement for the 52-year-old.

Man Utd are also looking to appoint Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox as their new head of recruitment.

Manchester United are 'no closer' to the appointment of Dan Ashworth as their next sporting director at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is looking to implement his own changes to the recruitment team.

Ashworth has recently been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United after he indicated his desire to take up the role at Man Utd, following an approach by the Premier League giants. Ratcliffe will hope that Ashworth can take up his role ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Man Utd no closer to Ashworth appointment

That is despite reports Newcastle want to conclude a deal

According to Ornstein, writing in his Q&A for The Athletic, there have been no significant developments between Manchester United and Newcastle over agreeing a compensation package, so Ashworth can start his role as sporting director at Old Trafford. That is despite a recent report from The Telegraph, which claims that Newcastle want to speed up the 52-year-old's departure as Paul Mitchell heads up a list of potential replacements for the former transfer honcho.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ashworth spent just £157.46m on 22 players during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Compensation talks over Ashworth remain a priority, with Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales taking a lead role in negotiations, believed to have been 'amicable', despite the bad feeling created after Ashworth denied he was interested in taking up the vacant role at Man Utd for 'months'.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT (13th March) that Ashworth's appointment at United is just 'a matter of time'. The journalist also says that the 20-time English champions will be keen to get him in situ, despite claiming they are relaxed about the situation publicly. Asked about any developments in Man Utd's pursuit of the former Brighton & Hove Albion director, Ornstein said:

"I'm still not aware of any significant developments between Newcastle and Man Utd for Ashworth to start his new role. I've seen today's reports about Newcastle wanting to get it done quickly and Paul Mitchell heading up their list of candidates to succeed Ashworth. But you can only report your own information and from the checks I've made so far, Man Utd are not yet any/much closer to getting their man than they were before."

Man Utd's next steps ahead of the summer

Ratcliffe still has another significant appointment to make

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th March) that Manchester United are working to appoint Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox as their next head of recruitment. The Saints honcho's role would involve reporting to Ashworth and assisting in the club's transfer business.

Meanwhile, GIVEMESPORT sources have indicated that Man Utd have a 'long-standing' interest in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and could move for the 21-year-old, even if the Merseyside outfit avoid relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Mirror reports that Everton will slap a £75m price tag on Branthwaite this summer, who has recently received his first-call up to the England national team from Gareth Southgate.

All statistics courtesy of Analytics FC.