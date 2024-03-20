Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has impressed INEOS with his work with younger players at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils saw Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo combine for the Red Devils' winner in a 4-3 FA Cup victory over Liverpool on 17th March.

The pressure remains on ten Hag to secure a trophy in a bid to prove to Sir Jim Ratcliffe he is the right man to take Man Utd forward.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has impressed the club’s hierarchy with his work with younger players, as journalist Dean Jones reveals there will not be a “knee-jerk reaction” to significant wins at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils head into the international break after a thrilling 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final tie, sealing their place in a Wembley semi-final.

Ten Hag’s side will face Championship outfit Coventry City as they bid for the opportunity to take on Chelsea or Manchester City in the competition’s showpiece event in May. The current head coach is under pressure to impress new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will make all the footballing decisions behind the scenes.

Man Utd youngsters combine for FA Cup triumph

Manchester United have endured a difficult 2023/24 season, finding themselves sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit having played a game less than their West Midlands counterparts. The Red Devils also suffered an early Champions League exit, finishing bottom of a group that included Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

After being knocked out of the Carabao Cup to Newcastle at the last-16 stage, United’s only chance of a major trophy is securing the FA Cup. The likelihood of a semi-final appearance looked bleak in their quarter-final tie with Liverpool on 17th March, with the Reds leading with three minutes of normal time remaining and having a one-goal advantage in extra time. However, goals from Scott McTominay, Antony, and Marcus Rashford before Alejandro Garnacho set up Amad Diallo for a last-minute winner ensured that United would face Coventry in the last four.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag has won 21 of his 40 games in charge of Manchester United throughout the 2023/24 season, at a points per match rate of 1.65.

Ten Hag has a month to prepare his side for the fixture against the Championship side and hopes he can negotiate a potential banana skin to reach a second successive FA Cup final. The Dutchman will have felt pressure following INEOS’ minority takeover at Man Utd, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe stopping short of offering the head coach his public packing. However, an FA Cup triumph could prove to the English businessman that the 53-year-old is the man to take the club forward.

Erik ten Hag - Premier League record Matches 66 Wins 38 Draws 8 Losses 20 Goals For 97 Goals Against 82 Manager of the Month awards 3

Dean Jones - Liverpool result will not decide the fate of ten Hag at Man Utd

Jones reveals that there will not be a “knee-jerk reaction” to big wins in the decision on ten Hag’s future at Manchester United. However, the combination of Garnacho and Diallo for the winning goal could give INEOS a glimpse into the future, should the Dutchman be allowed to continue working with the young talent. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“There will not be a knee-jerk reaction to big wins like the Liverpool one, but the manner of the win and the attitude of the performance were important as they show something special about the team. We must remember that ten Hag has actually impressed the hierarchy with the work he has put in with the young players, which is continuing. The fact that Garnacho and Diallo combined for the winner against Liverpool could be a glimpse into a bright future if these players fulfil their potential. “Ten Hag has a chance to build on this and make sure it was not just a moment in time he is remembered for, but a platform for him to turn this whole project around. He has to show the decision makers that if there was a clean slate right now, and they were picking a new manager, he would be the right man to take the job.”

With the 2024 summer transfer window edging closer, Manchester United will compile a shortlist of potential signings to bolster their squad. According to Fabrizio Romano, United have a ‘good relationship’ with the agents of Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen.

GIVEMESPORT sources have already revealed that the Red Devils are set to discuss the 25-year-old as a potential target for the 2023/24 season. Meanwhile, BILD (via MailOnline) has reported that Man Utd and Liverpool could compete for Malen’s signature, with Arsenal also interested in the Netherlands international.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 19-03-24.