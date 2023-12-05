Highlights Erik ten Hag has reportedly lost the dressing room, with suggestions of bust-ups and unrest between players and the manager.

Manchester United has taken action against negative media reports by banning certain news outlets from attending ten Hag's press conference.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be looking for improvements from the manager and journalist Dean Jones has named the one thing he's likely to be judged on in particular.

Manchester United are going through a tricky period with Erik ten Hag coming under scrutiny at times, and journalist Dean Jones has called upon the players to take responsibility, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, while also discussing the future of the Dutch tactician.

Ten Hag has managed to pick up some results in the Premier League over the last few weeks, but their performances have left a lot to be desired. The Manchester club are also on the verge of being eliminated from the Champions League and there have been reports of bust-ups and unrest between players and the manager.

The United boss doesn't appear to be in immediate danger of being removed from his position, but there's no doubt performances and results will have to improve in the near future. Playing for the Red Devils always leads to extra scrutiny from the media, but the club have decided to do something about it.

Erik ten Hag has lost the dressing room

During ten Hag's tenure, there has been plenty of behind-the-scenes situations that the Dutch manager has been forced to contend with. Anthony Martial was reportedly involved in a bust-up with youngster Dan Gore back in November 2022, per the Mirror, after the latter made a reckless challenge on the French international.

A report from Sky Sports recently claimed that ten Hag has 'lost elements' of the United dressing room as his style and treatment of Jadon Sancho has been questioned. The English winger claimed in a social media post that he had been made a 'scapegoat' after ten Hag left him out of the squad against Arsenal back in September. The former Ajax manager had questioned Sancho's work-rate in training in an interview after the game.

As a result of negative reports from the media, United decided to take action before ten Hag's press conference on Tuesday 5th November by banning Manchester Evening News and other news outlets from attending, as per Samuel Luckhurst. Speaking on the situation, ten Hag explained why certain journalists weren't allowed to attend...

“They should have come to us first and not go behind our back printing articles that is not the right thing." The United boss later claimed that certain reports being printed in the media simply aren't true...

"Stories in the media about players are not true. No chaos in the dressing room. In every team there are always players who are not playing or playing less who are less happy. In some circumstances you need that, they have to wait for their chance. But no, there are no issues."

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that some of the United players need to take some responsibility because they are a key reason as to why the fans have been let down. The journalist also discussed ten Hag's future, claiming that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will judge him on whether he can turn a project into reality. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's got to get to a point where the United players take some responsibility here, because they ultimately are the reason the fans have been let down, season upon season. You go back through the years and there was a time when they decided to stick by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Paul Pogba, and got rid of Jose Mourinho, and you think if they had taken the alternative view to that, where would United be today? I'm not saying Mourinho was definitely the answer. Obviously, there were other chaotic reasons for him to go. But ten Hag has to show that he can turn a project into reality and that's what Ratcliffe will judge this on. He obviously has United at his heart, and while he wants ten Hag to be successful and will give him a chance to do that, he won't just let the situation drag on."

Injuries has been a major issue for ten Hag and Manchester United this season and were without seven players for their defeat to Newcastle United. As per Football London, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, and Christian Eriksen are expected to be unavailable to face Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Young winger Amad Diallo returned to the squad against the Magpies but didn't feature, so there's a chance he could play a part against Mauricio Pochettino's side. Jonny Evans and Tyrell Malacia are also expected not to be available.