Manchester United have a big decision to make in the summer regarding Harry Maguire, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old is the current captain of the Red Devils, but he may be moved on in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United news - Harry Maguire

Maguire, who is earning £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, has fallen down the pecking order at United this season.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were signed last summer, meaning Maguire has found regular minutes hard to come by.

Against Aston Villa last weekend, Erik ten Hag opted to play Victor Lindelof alongside Luke Shaw, despite the latter predominantly being a left-back.

When a player is playing out of position ahead of you in defence, it's certainly not a good sign for Maguire.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag could now allow Maguire to leave the club in the summer window.

The issue ten Hag does have if he allows Maguire to leave Old Trafford is that he will have to appoint a new captain.

Bruno Fernandes has worn the armband in Maguire's absence this season, but it will be interesting to see who is given the responsibility on a permanent basis.

What has Jones said about Maguire?

Jones has suggested that the obvious selection is Fernandes, but it's going to be a significant decision for ten Hag to make whilst also trying to deal with transfers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's time when the club have to figure out how this is resolved which also means finding a new captain. I think the obvious one is to just go to Bruno Fernandes.

"But, that's still a significant thing for ten Hag to have to weigh up in the summer, at the same time as he's having to potentially sign another centre-back, but also try and find that number nine."

How has Maguire performed this season?

Unfortunately for Maguire, his campaign at United has been littered with errors.

There was a point where Maguire was performing excellently for Leicester City, earning himself a move to Old Trafford, but it's gone downhill over the last few years.

Video: Harry Maguire's worst mistakes at United

According to WhoScored's rating system, Maguire has averaged a score of 6.59 in the Premier League this term, ranking him 17th in the United squad, behind Martinez, Varane, Shaw, and Lindelof.

With such difficult competition to contend with, it's not been easy for the England international this season, and ten Hag certainly has a decision to make regarding who captain's the side.