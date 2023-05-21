Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho hasn't fulfilled his potential at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a tricky spell for Sancho since arriving back in England, but there's no doubt he's got the talent to succeed.

Manchester United news - Jadon Sancho

Sancho signed for United for a fee of £73m from Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports.

The England international, who is earning £275k-a-week at Old Trafford, has failed to live up to his price tag just yet.

Prior to their game against Bournemouth this weekend, Sancho had scored just 11 goals and provided five assists in 75 appearances for United, according to Transfermarkt.

Earlier in the season, Erik ten Hag gave Sancho an extended break away from the side, with the former Manchester City academy player struggling 'mentally and physically', according to talkSPORT.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has also recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutch manager is now putting personal pressure on Sancho to try and improve his performance.

After spending such a significant amount of money on Sancho, United will be desperate for ten Hag to get the best out of him, as selling him and recouping what they paid for him certainly won't be easy, considering how he's performed.

What has Jones said about Sancho?

Jones has suggested that Sancho hasn't fulfilled his potential so far at United and he needs to help that ten Hag will give him more time to settle in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think Sancho has fulfilled his potential so far at United. I think he's going to need more time to find his feet in this team. He's got to hope that ten Hag will give him it.

"Ten Hag has obviously taken a different approach with him to anything we're really seen before in terms of giving him a break and getting away from things for a while to reset his focus."

Should United stay patient with Sancho?

Again, considering the price they paid, they really have to.

During his time at Dortmund, Sancho managed 114 goal contributions in just 137 games, as per Transfermarkt, so there's no doubt he has the ability.

However, Sancho hasn't been hitting the heights he did at Dortmund and it's been a relatively poor campaign for the 23-year-old.

Sancho ranks 17th in United's Sofascore rankings for the Premier League season, with a rating of 6.77 on average.