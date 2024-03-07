Highlights Manchester United sources suggest that the Red Devils are closer to the appointment of Southampton's Jason Wilcox than Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to make changes to the boardroom and recruitment team at Old Trafford.

The INEOS chairman has already made moves to appoint chief executive officer Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Manchester United sources indicate that the appointment of Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox is moving faster than Dougie Freedman’s hire at Old Trafford, as journalist Ben Jacobs claims there’s been no official offer for the latter.

The Red Devils have recently been subject to a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is looking to reshape the boardroom and recruitment team behind the scenes gradually.

Head coach Erik ten Hag is a key figure whose future at the club will be considered over the coming months after Ratcliffe’s arrival in the midst of a challenging 2023/24 campaign. Wilcox currently runs football operations at Southampton, whilst Freedman currently occupies the sporting director role at Crystal Palace.

Ratcliffe looking make changes at Man Utd

Following the ratification of Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of Manchester United from the FA and Premier League in February, the Englishman hasn’t wasted time stamping his mark on Old Trafford. The Red Devils confirmed the appointment of Omar Berrada as their chief executive officer in January, snooping him from local rivals Manchester City. Meanwhile, Newcastle United have placed Dan Ashworth on gardening leave following an approach from United in February, as Ratcliffe looks to appoint a new sporting director in the red side of Manchester.

Last month, The Athletic revealed that Man Utd were working on a deal to appoint Southampton director of football Wilcox, who would report to Ashworth in a recruitment role. The 52-year-old has previously resided in Manchester, having acted as City’s academy director, aiding the development of stars such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

Wilcox resigned in January 2023, taking up the role at Southampton, working with Russell Martin to help the Saints secure an immediate return to the Premier League. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (1st March) that Man Utd are ‘close’ to appointing Ashworth, whilst their interest in Wilcox remains.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilcox has overseen ten signings at Southampton across the 2023/24 season, worth £18.4m.

Alternative reports have claimed that United have made Crystal Palace sporting director Freedman their top target to become their new head of recruitment. There were suggestions that the Eagles were braced for approaches from the Red Devils this week, with the 49-year-old forming a credible reputation in south London.

The former Palace manager has been credited as a key figure in the club's success in maximising the football culture within the local area. The club now boasts some of the highest-potential young talent in the Premier League.

Ben Jacobs - Wilcox deal could be further along the line than Freedman at Man Utd

Jacobs claims that Freedman’s name has always been under consideration at Man Utd, but no formal offer has been made. The journalist feels that a deal to appoint Wilcox is moving quicker than a move for the Scot. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think with Freedman, he's always been a name under consideration. So, he can't be ruled out. But there's been no offer to date to Crystal Palace. Even though, perhaps at the Palace end, there is an expectation that something could happen, I think anything imminent with Freedman to Man Utd has been more downplayed by the Manchester United side and sources close to Radcliffe. Whereas, with Wilcox, I think the feeling is that one is moving, perhaps a bit faster than Freedman.”

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United didn’t make any additions during the 2024 winter transfer market, perhaps because they were in the midst of a minority takeover. The Red Devils must manage their finances to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Man Utd are drawing up scouting reports on Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. The 22-year-old is likely more affordable than Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. AC Milan, Arsenal, and Juventus are also keen on the Dutchman, who could act as cover for Rasmus Hojlund. United are eager to avoid stunting the Dane's development and are unlikely to sign a marquee name who would restrict his minutes.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (6th March) that Man Utd have identified Crystal Palace duo Marc Guehi and Michael Olise as potential targets for the 2024 summer transfer window. The Red Devils’ interest in the Eagles pair provides an interesting backdrop to United’s ambition to appoint Freedman, who currently acts as Palace’s sporting director.

Stats according to Transfermarkt , correct as of 07-03-24.