Highlights Manchester United's only approved target for the 2024 summer transfer window is Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 23-year-old reportedly has a £60m release clause in his contract which will become active when the market opens.

Man Utd have also been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

Manchester United’s only ’approved’ target heading into the 2024 summer transfer window is Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, as journalist Ben Jacobs claims there is nothing “advanced” in negotiations for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils recently underwent a minority takeover from INEOS and could look to reshape the squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Amid a challenging campaign that could see United miss out on qualification for next season’s Champions League, head coach Erik ten Hag is hopeful that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be willing to retain him. The future of ten Hag at Old Trafford hangs in the balance. Olise has enjoyed a mixed season at Crystal Palace. Throughout the campaign, he has struggled to remain fit following a series of muscle injuries.

Man Utd’s interest in Olise and Neto

Currently sitting sixth in the Premier League and eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, Manchester United's chances of qualifying for the Champions League are unlikely. Ten Hag had initially guided the Red Devils to a third-place finish in his first season at Old Trafford. He won the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup final before succumbing to neighbours Manchester City. However, this season has proved challenging, with Man Utd finishing bottom of their Champions League group and exiting European competition before Christmas.

Following the ratification of INEOS’ minority takeover at the club in February, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to have the final say on all footballing decisions. The English businessman’s first point of call is to appoint Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth, currently on gardening leave at St. James’ Park, and Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox in a recruitment role.

According to The Metro, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise prefers a move to Manchester United over Chelsea and Liverpool this summer. The 22-year-old, dubbed “enormous talent” by ex-Eagles manager Roy Hodgson, is expected to leave Selhurst Park during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Olise's contract reportedly includes a £60m release clause that will become active during the market. The France U21 international put pen to paper on a new deal last summer, having turned down a £35m move to Chelsea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With a WhoScored rating of 7.54 for his displays in the Premier League across the 2023/24 season, Olise has been ranked as Crystal Palace's best performing player, despite only starting eight games.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported in February that Manchester United have held discussions about signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto. The 24-year-old has also captured the attention of Liverpool and Manchester City, whilst Arsenal have held a historical interest over the past two years. Man Utd would likely have to pay upwards of £60m for Neto, who still has three years remaining on his contract at Molineux.

Pedro Neto vs Michael Olise - 2023/24 Premier League stats Pedro Neto Michael Olise Appearances 18(1) 8(3) Minutes 1509 755 Goals 2 6 Assists 9 3 Shots per game 1.8 2.8 Key passes per game 2 2 Dribbles per game 1.9 2.5 Fouled per game 1.1 2.6 Overall rating 7.02 7.54

Ben Jacobs - Man Utd incapable of Neto move if they sign Olise

Jacobs reveals that Manchester United’s only ‘approved’ target heading into the 2024 summer transfer window is Olise. The journalist hints that the Red Devils could not sign the Palace star alongside Neto. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Nothing is advanced with Manchester United and Pedro Neto. The only ‘approved’ target so far, regarding specific names rather than positions, is Michael Olise. With Neto, you're looking at £65m, maybe even closer to £70m. That's not within Manchester United's capabilities if they pursue Olise, given that they also need to focus on a striker and a centre-back.”

Manchester United could prepare to spend big in INEOS’ first summer at the club's helm. However, the Red Devils will know that the club must comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and not overstep the mark in the transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT sources have recently revealed (12th March) that Manchester United are looking to make five signings to bolster their squad. The 20-time English champions will target a centre-back, full-back, wide attacker, striker and at least one central midfielder.

Meanwhile, Marca (via The Mirror) claims that United will demand £43m for Mason Greenwood’s services this summer. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe and has attracted attention from some of Spain’s biggest sides, including Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. An unnamed club in Saudi Arabia has also expressed an interest in signing Greenwood, but the Manchester-born footballer is looking to play for a team in the Champions League.

Elsewhere in Spain, COPE reports that Man Utd are attempting to lure Mikel Merino back to England. The Real Sociedad midfielder spent an unsuccessful spell at Newcastle United but has become one of La Liga’s leading players since returning to his home country.