Manchester United winger Antony showed elements of Arjen Robben to his game against Nottingham Forest, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

The young forward hasn't hit the heights expected of him since his move from Ajax, but there's a reason Erik ten Hag keeps picking him.

Manchester United news - Antony

Antony, who is earning £150k-a-week at United, signed from Dutch club Ajax last summer.

Ten Hag worked with Antony during his time in Holland and decided to bring the tricky winger over to England when he took over as manager at Old Trafford.

Despite a lack of contribution in front of goal, ten Hag has kept faith in Antony throughout the season as he knows what he is capable of.

Journalist Dean Jones recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that internally, United are excited about what's to come from the Brazilian.

He said: "The noise coming out of Man Utd is that they're very excited about what he can become next season.”

Antony recently showed what he can do in a United shirt, scoring and providing an assist against Forest in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher took to Twitter earlier this week to suggest that criticism for Antony's performances has been a little unfair, saying: "Antony has done more in six months than Sancho has in two years, yet Antony gets plenty of criticism & Sancho gets very little."

What has Taylor said about Antony?

Taylor has suggested that Antony showed elements of two-time Premier League winner Robben during his display against Forest.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "As we saw against Nottingham Forest, there was a little bit of a Robben element to his game. Even though they knew he was going to come inside, he still managed to get some decent shots off. I think he will get better in time."

How has Antony performed this season?

40% of Antony's Premier League goal contributions came in their game against Forest, with the Brazil international scoring just four times and providing one assist all season, as per FBref.

Adding more creativity to his game is certainly something that will make Antony a more complete player.

The former Ajax winger has only created one big chance in England's top flight, whilst averaging 0.9 key passes per game, according to Sofascore.

The performance against Forest is undoubtedly a good benchmark for Antony to try and build on for the rest of the campaign.