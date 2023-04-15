Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has 'full confidence' in Antony despite his inconsistent start, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old will take time to settle into the Premier League, just like any other player.

Manchester United news - Antony

Antony, who is earning £150k-a-week at United, signed from Dutch club Ajax for a fee of £86m, according to Sky Sports.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, he's going to be judged on his price tag, which is something completely out of his control.

Antony worked with ten Hag during his time in Holland, so the Dutch manager knows exactly what he's capable of.

Ten Hag, however, had expressed earlier in the season that Antony could offer more to this United side.

He said: "He can do better, I see space for improvement and, for instance – and I think you notice – we want him to be more direct, more involved. But the team is performing better if he is on the pitch and that is a good thing, a good base to build further on.

"I think he already makes improvement, he scored some goals, he scored in his first three games, now he scores against Everton and Charlton, so he has an impact."

What has Jones said about Antony?

Jones has suggested that ten Hag has full confidence in Antony, despite his inconsistent start to life at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We know that ten Hag has full confidence in him settling into this division and making more impact. I think that he's been too inconsistent so far, a bit of a showboater at times, when it would have been easier to just make a simple decision. But, that's not what Antony is about."

How has Antony performed this season?

Antony has started 16 Premier League games, scoring just three goals and providing no assists, according to FBref.

The former Ajax winger has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.81 in the Premier League this campaign, ranking him 16th in the United squad.

As previously mentioned, Antony is going to be judged on his price tag.

Also, contributing more in front of goal will be necessary to get fans onside and, ultimately, that's what ten Hag will be hoping for.

However, it's definetely too soon to write off Antony. At the age of 23, it won't be easy moving to a new country and adapting to a new league.