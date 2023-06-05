Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been 'really, really disappointing' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It appeared to be an exciting signing from the Red Devils, but it really hasn't worked out.

Manchester United news - Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek signed for United back in 2020 for a fee totalling around £40m, according to the BBC.

The Dutch international joined the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but many expected his United tenure to really kick on when Erik ten Hag took charge.

The two worked together during their time at Ajax, but van de Beek has struggled even with a familiar face in charge.

The 26-year-old has started just twice in the Premier League this campaign, according to FBref.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek now has to consider his future at Old Trafford.

Injuries haven't helped van de Beek's cause, having been ruled out for the season back in January.

A loan spell with Everton last term may have been United's way of trying to revive his career, but it's clear to see that he doesn't suit the Premier League after failing to make much of an impact at Goodison Park either.

What has Jones said about van de Beek?

Jones has suggested that van de Beek has been disappointing during his time at United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's just been really, really disappointing, van de Beek. I genuinely thought it was going to be a good deal for him and United when it happened.

"He's just never fitted in. Whether it's form, whether it's injuries, whether it's preference from managers. He's just never managed to find a rhythm in that team and win everybody over."

Should van de Beek be looking to move on?

During his time at United, van de Beek has played just 742 Premier League minutes across 34 games, as per Transfermarkt.

Realistically, the Dutch midfielder is going to struggle to play regularly at Old Trafford after failing to impress for almost three years at the club.

If van de Beek can prove his fitness, finding a new club in the summer transfer window could be his best move.

According to reports in Spain, Inter Milan are interested in signing van de Beek, which could be a good catalyst for the former Ajax star to reignite his career.