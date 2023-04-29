Manchester United 'would consider' allowing Jadon Sancho to leave the club for the right price, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has shown glimpses of what he's capable of at Old Trafford, but he's yet to live up to his price tag.

Manchester United news - Jadon Sancho

Sancho, who is earning £350k-a-week at United, signed for the Manchester club for a fee of £73m from German side Borussia Dortmund, as per The Guardian.

Signing for such an immense fee always brings unnecessary pressure to a player, and it's not been easy for Sancho since returning to England.

The England international isn't a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford and overall, he will be disappointed with his lack of production when he is given a chance to impress.

Since his move to United, Sancho has scored 10 goals and provided just five assists in 70 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho isn't the right fit at United, and a move to their rivals Liverpool would have been a better choice for the former Manchester City youngster.

What has Crook said about Sancho?

Crook has suggested that United might consider allowing Sancho to leave the club if they received a bid close to the fee they paid for him.

However, he has added that it will be difficult to find a club willing to pay the fee, considering his lack of consistency since signing for the Red Devils.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Who's going to pay the money to take him? If they got a decent offer anywhere near what they paid, then they would consider it, because it's just not worked out for him."

How has Sancho performed this season?

Prior to their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, Sancho had started just 15 Premier League games this campaign, scoring four goals and providing two assists, according to FBref.

The England international had averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.78, ranking him 16th in the United squad in England's top flight.

Without the heavy price tag, Sancho might not get spoken about as much in the media, but unfortunately when you come for a significant fee and play for a club as big as United, every performance is going to be scrutinised.

Finding the right told in this team will now be important, or it could be time for him to move on already.