Highlights Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo needs more protection at Old Trafford, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The ex-Red Devils centre-back feels the club's senior players should be ensuring he's less exposed in the middle of the park.

Mainoo recently earned his first two senior caps for England in friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been left 'exposed' on multiple occasions throughout the 2023/24 campaign at Old Trafford, according to pundit Rio Ferdinand, who was speaking on The Overlap.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult season under Erik ten Hag, but the breakthrough of Mainoo into the first team has been a shining light in an otherwise underwhelming few months.

Man Utd currently sit sixth in the Premier League, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, and were dumped out of the Champions League at the earliest possible stage, after finishing bottom of their group. Mainoo hopes to establish himself as one of the top-flight's leading midfielders before long.

Mainoo needs to be protected by senior Man Utd figures

Ferdinand has branded the teenager as 'magnificent'

In November 2023, Erik ten Hag made the bold decision to hand Kobbie Mainoo his Manchester United debut, starting him in a Premier League fixture at Everton. The 18-year-old could easily have crumbled at Goodison Park, but put in a display far beyond his young age.

Mainoo has since established himself as a regular in ten Hag's midfield, becoming a shining light in a difficult campaign at Old Trafford. In March, the midfielder was rewarded with his first senior England caps in friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. This weekend the teenager is preparing for the Red Devils' second meeting with arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford this term, having dumped Jurgen Klopp's side out of the FA Cup in March.

Speaking on The Overlap ahead of the clash with Liverpool, former Man Utd centre-back Rio Ferdinand feels that Mainoo needs 'more protection' from senior figures at the club, having been left exposed in midfield on several occasions this term:

“If you look at Kobbie Mainoo, everyone is raving about him and rightly so. He’s been magnificent since he came into the team. But I don’t see anyone trying to protect him. He’s a kid. Imagine a young kid coming into any one of our teams; you try and protect that kid. There’s probably the odd one like Wayne Rooney who you don’t have to protect, but, in the main, you’d make sure there are bodies around him and don’t leave him exposed. "How many games do you see him get left exposed? Imagine that feeling of being exposed in that midfield. It’s a lonely place in there if there are big spaces. They’re the things where I think there has to be older players, leaders, or the coaches that go ‘Listen, you make sure you tighten up in that area.’ Especially before the game at the weekend.”

Mainoo set to sign new deal at Man Utd

The midfielder could earn a reporter £60,000 per-week

According to a report from The Sun in March, Man Utd are set to offer Mainoo a new contract, less than a year after he signed a new deal. The Red Devils are prepared to tear apart the deal the academy product was offered earlier in the season, and offer him fresh terms which could see him earn up to £60,000 per-week.

Mainoo's current deal already sees him tied down at Old Trafford until the summer of 2027, with the club holding an option for a year's extension. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT (27th March) that Man Utd should look to build a side around Mainoo.