Manchester United will "almost certainly" have Zinedine Zidane on their managerial succession planning list, as journalist Ben Jacobs evaluates how much that would impact his chances of being offered the job at Old Trafford.

Current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag finds himself under pressure to succeed in the remaining weeks of the 2023/24 season, having endured a tumutulous campaign at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd have recently been subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, headed by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will now have the final say on footballing decisions at the club. Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, after two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to L'Equipe, Zinedine Zidane would prefer a move to Manchester United over Bayern Munich during the summer, amid reports that the latter have identified him as a potential successor to Thomas Tuchel, who will step aside at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Frenchman has been linked with the Man Utd head coach role amid Erik ten Hag facing pressure over his job. The 54-year-old has been unable to build on last term's foundations and is set to miss out on Champions League football, trailing Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the race for a position in the Premier League's top four.

L'Equipe also claim that a deal between Zidane and Bayern is close, but the three-time Champions League winning manager holds reservations about taking the post. The 51-year-old, dubbed a 'tactical genius' by Steve McManaman, appreciates that the Bundesliga giants will offer him the opportunity to win titles immediately, but is concerned about adapting to the language and life in Bavaria. He is said to be 'closely monitoring' the situation at Man Utd.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zidane has managed a side against Manchester United just once, winning the UEFA Super Cup following a 2-1 victory in August 2017.

Ben Jacobs - Zidane could be part of a 'collection of names' on Man Utd shortlist

Jacobs has indicated that being part of Manchester United's managerial succession planning list doesn't necessarily mean that the offer of a job is imminent. The journalist has also explained how England boss Gareth Southgate could find himself in the running for the post at Old Trafford. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“The Southgate links come from Dan Ashworth, who worked with Southgate at the FA. Zinedine Zidane will almost certainly be on the succession planning list. Being on the succession planning list doesn't necessarily mean you'll get any contact or get offered the job. It just means that you're part of a collection of names that are there to explore. Then, if a change is made, that list will be whittled down.”

Man Utd 'will consider' Zidane to replace ten Hag

In March, Jacobs admitted to GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't be surprised if Zidane is at least considered for the Manchester United job, if Erik ten Hag is sacked at the end of the season. The ex-Real Madrid manager won three Champions League, two La Liga, and two Club World Cup titles across his two spells at the Bernabeu, cementing himself as one of the globe's highest profile coaches.

Jacobs has also suggested that former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim could be among the names on any Man Utd shortlist, as the Red Devils consider life after ten Hag. The 20-time champions hope to return to the pinnacle of English and European football and become a dominant force on the global stage once again.