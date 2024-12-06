Manchester United are interested in Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, according to GIVEMESPORT sources - and if a deal does go through, the club and Ruben Amorim could have their next Zlatan Ibrahimovic with United potentially continuing their tradition of signing ageing 'world-class' stars to help in their forward lines.

Son, who is in his tenth season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has been one of the biggest stars of the club over the past decade, perhaps beaten only by Harry Kane in that regard. Boasting pace, work-rate, deadly finishing and a constant smile on his face, clubs continue to fear the Korean - but with just under two years left on his contract, his future may lie somewhere else beyond 2026. And, with sources stating United are interested, he could become their latest top-profile addition.

Son Could Emulate Ibrahimovic Move to Man Utd

The Red Devils have had a knack of signing old strikers

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed earlier in the week that, despite Son being one of Tottenham's stars, the South Korean is a 'viable' option for Manchester United at the end of next season, in which he could make the move up north at the age of 34.

With 123 goals in just 313 league games for Tottenham, he's their second-highest scorer in Premier League history behind Kane, and rightfully should be regarded as an icon for his efforts in the English game.

But his tally may not stop there. United have a real knack of signing older, experienced strikers just before they come to the twilight of their careers - with Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani being no different.

Son Heung-Min's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 4th Assists 4 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.2 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.45 1st

The Swede had just completed a 50-goal campaign at Paris Saint-Germain after spending four years in France, and came to the Premier League to score 28 goals in all competitions in his only full season with United. 17 goals in the Premier League in just 28 games is an outstanding tally, let alone at the age of 35 - and he will be remembered as being a superb star under Jose Mourinho.

Cavani is the same. Also joining from PSG, where he scored 200 goals in 301 games for the Ligue 1 giants, Cavani bagged 17 goals in 39 games in his first season before a fairly faltering period saw him leave the club once he aged.

Even other stars such as Ronaldo - who moved back to United aged 36 - scored 24 goals in 38 games in his first season back at United after a 12-year hiatus before moving to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, whilst others such as Radamel Falcao have made similar tracks.

Son Still Has Evident Quality

The Tottenham star continues to perform at a high level

It is those first seasons where they really shone at Old Trafford that could help Amorim close the gap, in terms of Son. United have a talented young squad, and they're looking to keep it that way - though experience is always invaluable at the top level and that could see them make a move for the former Bayer Leverkusen star.

Even in a poor season this time out by his own standards, Son still has four goals and four assists in 14 games under Ange Postecoglou - and those numbers certainly cannot be sniffed at for Amorim, who could land him on a free transfer in 18 months' time.

