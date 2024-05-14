Highlights Mark Goldbridge doesn't want Mauricio Pochettino to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

David Ornstein refused to rule out the Chelsea manager when asked over the weekend.

Ten Hag's future is in doubt following United's fourteenth league defeat of the season on Sunday.

Manchester United pundit and online presenter Mark Goldbridge has had his say on rumours linking Mauricio Pochettino with a move to the club this summer.

The Argentine manager is currently in the dugout at Chelsea but all season long there has been widespread speculation that he may move on, or be sacked, in the summer.

Similarly, current Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag's future seems uncertain at best with reports linking him elsewhere beyond the conclusion of this season.

United Overhaul is About to Kick in

A new face may be wanted to lead the refreshed team

Manchester United's new ownership group INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are planning sweeping changes this summer both on and off the pitch with the man in the dugout a huge question to answer before next season kicks off.

A recent report from The Telegraph outlined that United are open to selling almost all of their current players, showing the scale of changes planned by the new owners.

However, Red Devils fan Goldbridge isn't keen on the idea of the current Chelsea boss being appointed.

Keeping it nice and simple, he posted on X to say:

However, speculation linking Pochettino with the potential vacancy refuses to go away with respected journalist David Orstein furthering highlighting the prospect.

Speaking on NBC Sports he said it is 'one to watch':

"If Mauricio Pochettino is to leave I'm sure there will be a number of vacancies and people looking at him because of his career so far. He's been heavily linked to Manchester United in the past, he met with INEOS about the Nice job some time ago so there are some links there. I'm not saying he's in the frame by any means but it is just one to watch."

Tuchel and Southgate Also Linked With United Job

A former Chelsea manager ranks highly

Sky Sports have linked Ten Hag with a move to Bayern Munich as their managerial position is soon to be vacant as Thomas Tuchel is departing at the conclusion of their season.

Tuchel, once Chelsea manager, is thought to be one of the favourites for the job and would reportedly be 'more than happy' to take the United job, should the opportunity arise.

Since leaving Chelsea, Graham Potter has yet to take up another job but he may be keen to take the job if possible after he turned down the chance to become the new Ajax manager. His replacement at Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi, could be another contender.

Tuchel remains one of two clear favourites for the job, should it open, with current England manager Gareth Southgate tipped to be a leading candidate for the job and has been lauded as a 'great shout' for the job.

Despite their relatively poor campaign this season, it seems unthinkable that United will continue in the way that they have been recently. One key factor that may prove crucial should they be looking to attract a new manager is that they may not have any European football for next season, a daming indictment of just how poor they have been this season.

With new owners keen to stamp their authority at the club it seems certain that money will be spent and significant improvements will be targeted both on and off of the pitch.