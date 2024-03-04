Highlights Man Utd are to change their transfer strategy under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

There will be a focus on signing youth talent and a potential link with Nice to develop players.

Altering the recruitment strategy could be what United need to bring success back to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have endured mixed success with their recruitment over the years, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is likely to make a change regarding how they deal with transfers in the future. Fabrizio Romano has now discussed what alterations INEOS and Ratcliffe will be making, including a potential link with French side Nice.

The Red Devils have spent a significant amount of money on players who are reaching the latter stages of their careers, with little sell-on value and minimal positive impact at Old Trafford. If United want to enjoy more success, Ratcliffe and INEOS will have to make a change.

Man Utd to change transfer strategy under INEOS

A report from i News back in January confirmed that United are going to be targeting a younger profile of players in their recruitment under INEOS, using data to back up their decisions. Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace's Michael Olise are said to be two players on United's shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m Correct as of 04/03/2024

Italian journalist Romano, speaking in his Daily Briefing, has confirmed that United will be looking to focus on younger talents, while they could also create a partnership with Ligue 1 side Nice, who Ratcliffe and INEOS also own...

"One thing I'm hearing from sources in the industry is that Man United under INEOS will try to work to bring in top young talents to the club. These young players could also generally become part of the Man United 'galaxy', because they also have the connection they can use at Nice in France - perhaps a place they can send youngsters on loan to develop."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United spent £328m on Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Antony, and Jadon Sancho over the last eight years.

If INEOS want to bring success back to Old Trafford, then there's no doubt they will have to make some major decisions on their recruitment strategy. It's been a key reason behind their struggles in recent years, and Ratcliffe will be keen to steer the club in the right direction.

INEOS could target new manager for Man Utd

Julen Lopetegui left Wolverhampton Wanderers just a few days before the beginning of the season and has been out of work since. In an interview after leaving Wolves, the Spanish manager confirmed that he wanted to stay in England and the Premier League in his next job.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Lopetegui could be in line to replace Erik ten Hag if INEOS decide to make a change. Journalist Dean Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Lopetegui would be a 'leading candidate' if ten Hag was sacked, and he believes the current United manager is on trial until the end of the season.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and the Mirror