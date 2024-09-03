Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign free agent Adrien Rabiot on several occasions this summer, but have continually rejected this opportunity, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Rabiot left Juventus earlier this window on a free transfer, having made 212 appearances for the Old Lady across five years at the club. The player has reportedly engaged in discussions with several potential suitors, including United, as well as the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, an offer hasn't materialised yet, and the Frenchman remains available on the market after the transfer window has been drawn shut. United are said to still be eyeing Rabiot as a possible midfield reinforcement, although Romano has revealed that this is an option the club have already considered and turned down multiple times in recent months.

United Have Been Offered Rabiot 'Several Times'

The midfielder expects hefty wages

After developing through the Paris Saint-Germain academy, Rabiot left the French side in 2019, joining Juventus on a free transfer. Despite featuring regularly at the Allianz stadium, the midfielder - described as "extraordinary" by David Trezeguet - has never really been seen as a pivotal figure for the Serie A side, and has ultimately decided to run his contract down in the hope of securing a more lucrative move.

Reportedly earning £147,000 a week at Juventus, it's understood that the 29-year-old is demanding a drastic pay raise from his next employer. This, combined with his age and likely declining performances on the pitch, have meant Rabiot has struggled to find a new club.

Speculation has continued to circulate linking the mercurial box-to-box midfielder with a move to Old Trafford, but Romano has dismissed these reports. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer guru provided an update with regard to United and their supposed pursuit of the player:

"Guys, I can guarantee to you that Adrien Rabiot was offered to Manchester United several times over the summer, in July, in August. But, the position of Manchester United is still very clear on that one. So they never thought of Eriksen out and Rabiot in."

Having suffered two defeats in their opening three Premier League games, another midfield acquisition may not be inadvisable. There had been rumours that Eriksen could still leave United before last Friday's deadline, but nothing came to fruition on that front. If there was still to be a way out for the Dane, either through a move to a country where the window is still open or a termination of his contract, then perhaps United would dip into the market to bring in Rabiot.

Rabiot's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 82.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.07 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 Passes into Final Third Per 90 3.49 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.44 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.81

United Slammed by Richards

"They are an absolute shambles"

Enduring a humiliating 3-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool yesterday, several question marks that had been raised about Erik ten Hag last season are resurfacing. The Red Devils produced a dire display in front of their fans, submitting their dedicated faithful to 90 minutes of relentless waves of Reds attacks.

Former Manchester City full-back Micah Richards has described United as 'absolute shambles', lambasting the team's lack of organisation and leadership. Two first half goals from Luis Diaz and then an expert second half finish from Mohamed Salah saw off the FA Cup winners, in what was a bleak showing from the home side.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/09/2024