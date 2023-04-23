Manchester United isn't the right fit for Jadon Sancho, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho was hauled off at half-time during Thursday's 3-0 defeat to Sevilla, knocking Manchester United out of the Europa League quarter-finals. It's only the latest sub-par performance in a career that has failed to take off since moving to Old Trafford.

Man Utd news - Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has failed to impress since moving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million, as per BBC Sport. For context, that is the third-highest transfer fee ever paid for an English player, behind only Manchester United captain Harry Maguire ( £78 million) and Jack Grealish (£100m).

With that price tag and reported wages of £275k per week as per Salary Sport, expectations were high for a player who had twice been named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. So far, Sancho has fallen some way short.

His performance against Sevilla just summed up his time with United so far, with the winger failing to trouble 37-year-old wing-back Jesus Navas while also neglecting his defensive responsibilities.

The showing, which ended at the break as Marcus Rashford came on in an attempt to save the tie, caused Jamie Carragher to tweet: "Antony has done more in six months than Sancho has in two years. Yet Antony gets plenty of criticism & Sancho gets very little."

What has Taylor said about Man Utd and Sancho?

Taylor said: "I don't know whether United was the right fit for him anyway.

"I feel like if he had gone to Liverpool, it might have been a different story in the Premier League. I know they have Salah, but I would have liked to have seen Sancho maybe in a different environment."

What now for Man Utd and Sancho?

Manchester United face a key decision in the summer regarding Sancho's future at the club. They can either give the player more time under ten Hag, hoping that he hits the ground running next season and lives up to his obvious promise, or attempt to salvage as much as they can of the transfer fee by attempting to move him on in the summer.

An intermediate option could be the best route. If they could find a suitable club for a loan spell, where Sancho can attempt to recapture his best form away from the pressure of the Premier League and Manchester United, that may well prove to be the best scenario long term - for both the player and the club.