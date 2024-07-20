Highlights United intend to keep Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro this summer, and have notified Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

All three had been the subject of interest from the Middle Eastern country.

Instead, United could sell Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to raise funds and create squad space.

Manchester United are intent on keeping Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro this summer, and have notified the Saudi Public Investment Fund of this decision, according to Al-Riyadiah.

The trio had all been linked with clubs in the Saudi Pro-League, with the latter two reportedly deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. Rumours emerged that the north-west outfit were open to offers for Sancho and Casemiro. Club captain Fernandes had been the subject of interest from the Middle Eastern country, but United were always eager to hold onto their talismanic figure.

It now appears that a decision has been made for all three to remain in Manchester for at least another year, with Al-Riyadiah suggesting that Saudi clubs have been told they will have no luck pursuing any of the trio.

United Trio Staying at the Club

Other sales may be sanctioned

United have stepped up their incoming business in the last week, with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro arriving in £36.5 million and £52 million deals respectively. These significant outlays were expected to spark the FA Cup winners into turning their attention to outgoings, looking to shift on players deemed as deadwood. Reports surfaced suggesting that such sales were necessary in order for the club to pursue further defensive signings.

While Mason Greenwood has completed a switch to Marseille, and the likes of Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka continue to be linked with moves away, Fernandes, Casemiro and Sancho now appear to be firmly not in the shop window, according to Saudi publication Al-Riyadiah.

Scoring ten goals and registering eight assists in the Premier League last season, Fernandes was never on the chopping block for Erik Ten Hag and INEOS. However, the threat of losing the Portugal international had become a mild concern, as Saudi clubs lurked and compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo urged Al-Nassr to make a move.

Jadon Sancho's controversial mid-season temporary exit in January inevitably sparked conversations around his future in the north-west, which now appear to be have been resolved, after Ten Hag made a shock u-turn on the situation. Al-Ettifaq had been suggested as one of five clubs interested in the England winger.

Meanwhile, the stance on Casemiro is particularly surprising given the Brazilian had been expected to leave United this summer after a dismal second campaign at the club. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal were reportedly monitoring the veteran Brazilian.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Fernandes Sancho* Casemiro Appearances 35 14 25 Goals 10 2 1 Assists 8 2 2 Pass Accuracy 73% 80.9% 81.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58 5.9 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 2.38 0.73 Shots Per 90 2.6 0.86 1.77 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.75 0.86 4.59

United May Sell McTominay and Wan-Bissaka Instead

The club needs to create squad space and finances to reinvest

The news that the aforementioned three players are staying gives Ten Hag additional depth in key areas. Fernandes negates the need to overburden Mason Mount next season, Casemiro allows a new midfielder to settle in before becoming indispensable, while Sancho perhaps provides a solution to the team's right-wing issues.

However, sales will need to be made to prevent the Dutch head coach's ensemble becoming too inflated, as well as to raise finances for further investment. Scott McTominay could be sacrificed, with Spurs said to be ready to 'hijack' Fulham's move for the Scotsman. Elsewhere, West Ham are 'expected to make a bid' for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could be valued at £15 million.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/07/2024