Manchester United suffered a chastening first defeat under new manager Ruben Amorim when they lost 2-0 at Arsenal in midweek but a home fixture vs Nottingham Forest this weekend presents an excellent opportunity to bounce straight back.

United were caught out – as so many sides are these days – by Arsenal’s set-piece prowess on Wednesday night, but there were positives in the way that United defended in open play that bode well for the Saturday evening Old Trafford encounter.

Fractional Odds Decimal Odds US Moneyline Manchester United 11/17 1.65 -155 The Draw 31/10 4.10 +310 Nottingham Forest 9/2 5.50 +450

Man United are improving defensively

United were more difficult to play through at Arsenal under Amorim than often used to be the case when ex-boss Erik ten Hag was in charge. As the players continue to get used to the tactics their new manager wants, we ought to see further defensive improvement in the weeks ahead. A similarly solid showing in open play in the 3-4-3 formation that Amorim favours seems likely this weekend.

That improved defensive shape is one of the main reasons United look good value to collect another three points at home following their 4-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford last weekend. Another factor in the hosts' favour is their tremendous home form generally. Just how good United have become at home - including under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and former manager ten Hag - may have slipped under the radar amid all the talk about a new era starting under Amorim. United are W6-D1-L0 from their last seven fixtures at Old Trafford, including wins in each of their last four home outings.

The head-to-head stats also strongly favour United. They’re W12-D1-L1 from their last 14 fixtures against Forest, with the visitors losing on their last seven visits to Old Trafford. With such a formidable track record at home against these visitors, United should be confident.

A further reason why United look good value to win is that Nottingham Forest have started to struggle generally – they’ve lost three of their last four Premier League fixtures – and are having problems more specifically on the road, too. Since the consecutive away victories with which they kicked-off their season – Forest secured 1-0 away triumphs at Liverpool and Southampton – they’ve gone a more disappointing W1-D2-L2 on the road, including two defeats to nil against Arsenal and Chelsea on their last two away trips.

Best bets for a United victory - Use Asian Handicap

Taking all factors into account, we fully expect United to win. And yet the odds-on price on United capturing all three points will be too short for many people assessing the game, so there may be smarter ways to support the hosts.

United are 11/17 (1.65) to secure a second consecutive home victory under Amorim in front of their fans, so those looking for bigger odds may want to consider supporting United via the Asian Handicap market instead. With a -1.0-goal start on the Asian Handicap market, United are available at an odds-against price (2.05). With this selection, you would get your stakes back if United won by a single goal, and would make a profit if they went on to win by two or more goals. As they showed with their 4-0 thrashing of Everton at Old Trafford last weekend, United are fully capable of winning games by emphatic margins at the moment.

Top Selection - Manchester United -1.0 Asian Handicap (2.05)

Corners offer great opportunities

One of the stand-out and perhaps more surprising stats of the early days of Amorim’s reign is just how few corners his side are winning. So far, United have won just six corners in four Premier League and Europa League games combined under the Portuguese boss, working out as a mere 1.5 corners per game.

Against Arsenal in midweek, United failed to win a single corner, while conceding 13. They may have beaten Everton convincingly last weekend but corners played little part in their victory: they won just two corner kicks in the entire game. In their 3-2 home win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League last week, United won just two corners as well.

Opponent Corners Won vs Ipswich (a) 3 vs Bodo/Glimt (h) 2 vs Everton (h) 2 vs Arsenal (a) 0

Under their manager Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest’s corners count has been higher across the season as a whole – with 26 corners won in their seven away games they’ve averaged 3.71 corners per game on the road – but those figures are hardly high compared to other teams in the league.

And it’s also noticeable that Forest’s corners count on the road has dropped against better opposition recently: they won just one corner in their 3-0 defeat at Arsenal last month, and just two in their 3-0 defeat at Manchester City earlier this week. Those figures would suggest that Forest may struggle here: United may not be at the same level as Arsenal or Manchester City, but they are improving, and their home stadium has been one of the toughest for visiting sides in recent times.

Best Bets for Corners - Make a Conservative Selection

What's the smart way to use these statistics in your favour? Looking at the latest odds available on the match, there are terrific opportunities to back the game to have ‘Under’ corners (i.e. for the total number of corners in the game to be under a particular number). The market is clearly expecting more corners than the current stats would indicate: Under 10.5 Corners is currently available at a best-priced 11/10 (2.1 in decimal odds), while Under 9.5 Corners is available at 15/8 (2.88). For those looking for bigger odds, Under 8.5 Corners is available at 3/1 (4.0), while Under 7.5 Corners is 11/2 (6.5).

We lean towards the more conservative selections, so Under 10.5 Corners or Under 9.5 Corners would be our choices. It’s early days and we could yet see an uptick in the number of corners United win per game under Amorim. But for now, going low seems the sensible choice.

Top selection - Under 10.5 Corners (2.1)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 06/12/2024