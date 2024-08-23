Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

Chilwell, who won the Champion's League with Chelsea in 2021, has been omitted from The Blues' first team this summer amid a mad spending spree at Stamford Bridge, and the club are searching for suitors with the English left-back no longer in Enzo Maresca's first team plans.

United are in potential need of full-back cover with Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw both struggling with fitness issues, with new signing Noussair Mazaraoui allowing Diogo Dalot to fill the position for now.

Maresca has cited that the Chilwell does not fit with the Italian's system, with Marc Cucurella instead filling the position, and alternative destinations are being drafted for the 27-year-old, with Manchester United being one of the most prominent.

Chilwell Offered Blues Escape Route

The left-back has been offered to Manchester United

Ben Chilwell was one of a number of unwanted Chelsea players left out of their opening day loss to Manchester City, amid a pile of playing staff that the Blues are actively looking to force out of the club.

The Chelsea board are unlikely to stand in Chilwell's way if a suitable offer comes in between now and the window closure date, and Manchester United may be keen given their issues with Shaw and Malacia on the left flank of their back line.

Shaw, who only returned to starting action in the Euro 2024 final against Spain for England, has found himself back in the medical office with a leg injury, whilst Malacia has missed over 14 months of action since his arrival from Feyenoord some years ago.

With Chelsea keen to get Chilwell off the books, and with Manchester United likely to search for more cover, the opportunity to find an agreement is there for the England international and Manchester United.

Left-back Remains an Issue for Man Utd

Ten Hag may not seek a replacement until the new year

With Luke Shaw facing another injury set-back, the onus may be on Erik ten Hag to search for a cost-effective stop-gap option, which may suit Chilwell's needs to leave Chelsea, but the Dutch tactician may lean toward solving the problem in the winter window instead.

Diogo Dalot, primarily a right-back, filled the position on Manchester United's opening night victory against Fulham, and Ten Hag may be willing to allow Mazraoui and Dalot to fill the right and left respectively until Shaw and Malacia can contend once again.

Chilwell is an available option, but his £200k-a-week wages may prove to be a large commitment for Manchester United to pay, if only searching for a backup to Shaw.

In the meantime, young prodigy Harry Amass may be ready to make the step up to senior action in Shaw's absence, following an impressive pre-season campaign for the teenager.