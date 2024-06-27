Highlights Manchester United eye Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils are targeting signings in five positions this summer.

United consider Wolves captain Max Kilman, a cheaper alternative to Marc Guehi.

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte on loan this summer, according to HITC.

The Red Devils are rumoured to be interested in the Uruguayan international as PSG would reportedly be ‘open’ to a loan move.

According to HITC, a loan deal for Ugarte would have to include an option to make the signing permanent for PSG to broker the deal.

United’s interest in Ugarte comes after a disappointing season for their star holding midfielder Casemiro, who received criticism from fans and pundits over his performances in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen to strengthen five positions this summer, including central midfield, where they are looking for a new partner for their starlet, Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo, who had a breakout season at Old Trafford, showed signs of huge potential in his first full season with the senior squad as Man United are now willing to build around the England international.

Previous reports suggested that Mainoo, alongside Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, are the only three players considered untouchable for Man United this summer as they anticipate a rebuild in the coming months.

Man United Eye Ugarte Deal

To replace Casemiro

According to HITC, United are not the only side interested in Ugarte this summer – Chelsea also have a ‘long-standing interest’ in the Uruguayan.

Ugarte, who moved to PSG last year in a £51m deal from Sporting Lisbon, failed to convince PSG boss Luis Enrique that he is a guaranteed starter in the French capital.

The 23-year-old - described as being so good it's "mental" by teammate Warren Zaire-Emery - started in just 21 Ligue 1 games for the Parisian side and is now reportedly ‘open’ to a summer exit, less than 12 months after his arrival.

Earlier this week, French outlet L’Equipe reported that PSG have already rejected Man United’s first attempt to sign Ugarte as the Red Devils seem to have stepped up their pursuit of the powerful midfielder.

Ugarte, who signed a deal with PSG until 2028 last summer, could be seen as a perfect replacement for Casemiro, who is eyed by multiple Saudi Pro League clubs this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could be on the move this summer, while the Red Devils are yet to decide on Sofyan Amrabat’s future after his loan expiry.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

Man United Given Guehi Alternative

Amid centre-back search

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is unlikely to strike a deal with Man United anytime soon, as the Red Devils could turn to Wolves captain Max Kilman, a cheaper alternative.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Kilman could be a ‘dark horse’ for Man United this summer as they are looking to bring in a new defensive partner for Lisandro Martinez.

After Raphael Varane’s exit, United have been linked with multiple names this summer, including Guehi, who is currently focused on Euro 2024 with England.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-06-24.