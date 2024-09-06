Manchester United may still be looking to add midfield recruits this summer, as they scour the free agent lists for a potential bargain to come into the club's playing squad - and despite the Premier League's transfer window coming to an end last week, it could see the Red Devils make a move for Turkey star Yusuf Yazici, with the former Lille star still without a club following his contract expiration.

Yazici spent five years at Lille after joining in 2019 and thoroughly impressed in Ligue 1 for Les Dogues with some cultured performances. Having garnered support from Mesut Ozil in the past with the former Arsenal hero having labelled him "amazing" and one of the best talents in Turkey, Yazici could be an astute signing for any interested club - and United having been approached for his services, according to reports.

The report from HITC states that Yazici has been offered to United on a free transfer after leaving Lille at the start of July, with Erik ten Hag reportedly looking at bolstering his midfield with a spate of free agents in recent days.

Yazici was let go by Lille after a five-year affiliation with the club, finishing his career at the Ligue 1 club with 29 goals in 134 games from the centre of midfield - including seven goals in just eight games back in the 2020-21 Europa League campaign and five strikes in 11 in the Europa Conference League last season.

Yusuf Yazici's Super Lig statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 11th Goals 5 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =7th Shots Per Game 1.5 3rd Match rating 6.54 13th

They aren't the only club who have been offered his services on a £100,000-a-week contract, with the report suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been notified of his availability - though if a deal gets done remains to be seen.

However, Yazici is a huge asset on a free transfer, and could be in hot demand with clubs keen to add to their midfield department despite the window slamming shut last Friday. The report states that Galatasaray are leading the chase for his signature after excelling in the Turkish Super Lig in the past for Trabzonspor, and AC Milan are also in the frame alongside Lazio. But United have also been approached - even though they would have to move Christian Eriksen out of the door first.

Free agents are currently awash in the market with Adrien Rabiot - also linked with United - still unattached, whilst former United duo Memphis Depay and Anthony Martial are also without a team alongside Mats Hummels and Wissam Ben Yedder.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yusuf Yazici has made 45 caps for Turkey, scoring three goals.

With Mason Mount having been ruled out with a medium-term injury shortly after the transfer slammed shut, alongside Casemiro's poor effort against Liverpool in the 3-0 loss against Arne Slot's men at Old Trafford on Sunday, midfield recruits could well be needed at Old Trafford in the coming weeks - especially with the goals lost via Scott McTominay's transfer to Napoli late in the window.

Yazici would represent a solid option for United to depend upon, having been fairly prolific from midfield for Lille throughout his tenure in the north-east of France, though United could plump for Rabiot instead.

