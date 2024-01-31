Highlights Manchester United officials have been impressed with Getafe striker Borja Mayoral when watching Mason Greenwood.

Mayoral is currently La Liga's joint top scorer with 14 goals and his form could give United something to consider.

Tottenham need to pay £80m for Solanke while Bryan Gil could join Brighton.

Borja Mayoral has caught the eye of Manchester United this season.

He plays in the same Getafe side as Mason Greenwood and has impressed officials who have been keeping tabs on Greenwood in Spain.

Mayoral’s style is a decent fit for United as they consider alternative striker options and his valuation is low - with estimates around the £12million mark.

Arsenal were linked with him earlier in the window but those reports are wide of the mark as the Gunners have not seriously scouted him since 2019.

How Borja Mayoral compares to Man Utd forwards this season Stats (per game) Borja Hojlund Martial Rashford League appearances 21 16 13 20 Minutes 1688 1124 445 1415 Goals 14 2 1 4 Assists 1 1 0 2 Shots 2 1.3 0.5 2.2 Key passes 0.7 0.8 0.5 0.8 Pass success (%) 75.9 78.3 79.6 77.2 Dribbles 0.7 0.6 0.2 1.6 Statistics according to WhoScored (as of 31-01-24)

Mayoral, who really praised Greenwood earlier this season as per Tribal Football, is now La Liga’s top scorer alongside Jude Bellingham and Artem Dovdyk though with 14 goals and his hot form could give United something to think about.

Fulham and Crystal Palace have also had an eye on the 26-year-old forward in the past.

Tottenham must pay £80m to sign Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth are issuing a hands-off warning over Dominic Solanke ahead of deadline day.

He’s been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur but the Cherries are adamant there is no chance of any deal.

So far Spurs have made no contact but a report mooted the prospect of Tottenham lodging an offer in advance of £50million.

The likelihood of a deal is low because on one hand Spurs have not had any plan to spend that sort of money late in the window and are not even sure they will sign a striker soon.

Secondly, Solanke would be valued closer to £80million at this stage of a window.

And private briefings indicate they are not open to listening to anyone that wants to take him away from the club right now.

Tottenham in talks with Brighton over Bryan Gil deal

Spurs and Brighton talks around Bryan Gil continue as they explore the finer details of a potential transfer.

Albion have looked into it as a loan deal, knowing that Tottenham have been open to letting the player out this month.

But there is also discussion to be had around whether it could become a longer term agreement.

Gil does not fit with the long-term plan at Spurs and they are open to a permanent deal.

Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Fiorentina are among other clubs to have shown an interest in the player.

Nottingham Forest want Sam Johnstone to be new goalkeeper

Nottingham Forest are making another request to sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

They are already on the verge of announcing Giovanni Reyna in one of the more exciting deals of this January window.

Forest have been in lengthy talks around a deal for Reyna from Borussia Dortmund and discussions on Tuesday night put him on the brink of a switch to the Premier League.

Forest also want a new goalkeeper though and have been in discussions around signing Johnstone from Crystal Palace.

Palace knocked back their loan offer on Monday but Johnstone was on the bench as Dean Henderson was picked for the 3-2 win over Sheffield United.

So Forest were asking again on Wednesday morning before they turn to other options.

Rangers target Lawrence Shankland now a target for English clubs

Intrigue continues around Lawrence Shankland - as whispers are circulating that there is now real interest in him from England.

The 28-year-old Hearts striker has been linked with a move to Glasgow Rangers for much of this transfer window and the possibilities around that have continued while he has not committed to a new contract.

Losing him would be a huge blow on the back of the 19 goals he has fired so far and while club sources say there is no panic, other insiders have indicated some new options have cropped up in the past 48 hours giving him fresh food for thought.