Manchester United are 'one step away' from completing the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With just a year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, the Blues had to sell him this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer.

Manchester United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mount will undergo medical tests on Monday ahead of his move to Old Trafford.

Romano adds that the fee will total £60m and the England international has been offered a contract until 2028 with the option of an extra year.

Mount reportedly earns around £80k-a-week at Chelsea, but according to the MailOnline, he is set to at least quadruple his wages in west London and take home £250k-a-week at United.

The 24-year-old, who was labelled as 'unbelievable' by former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole, has been at Stamford Bridge since he was a kid.

Presenter HLTCO, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, recently described Mount as a player who is 'like Marmite', due to the difference in how various Chelsea fans rate him.

Ultimately, Mount has been a key player for Chelsea since breaking into the first team and will likely be an excellent signing for United.

What has Jones said about Mount?

Jones has spoken about the imminent transfer of Mount, claiming that we are now 'one step away' from a deal being completed.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "United are one step away from signing Mount - the medical needs to be completed but then he’ll be ready to slip into his new red shirt for the next five years.

"An announcement is prepped and soon he will be getting the 'Here We Go' treatment. This is a very good signing, a player with pedigree at every level on the elite stage and still only 24.

"As an 8 in this United team, he will really thrive. I’m told Erik ten Hag can’t wait to work with him."

Where does Mount fit in this Man Utd side?

As per Transfermarkt, Mount has played as an attacking midfielder, a central midfielder, and on either side of attack and midfield during his career.

His versatility could make him a useful option for ten Hag, as he's capable of playing many different roles in the team.

Although Mount didn't enjoy the best of campaigns last term, the former Derby County loanee won Chelsea's Player of the Season award two years on the trot previously - an accolade voted for by the supporters.