Manchester United know what it will take to agree personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With his contract expiring next summer, Mount could be on the move in the next few months.

Manchester United news - Mason Mount

Despite his contract nearing an end, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will demand at least £70m for their academy product.

Chelsea may have to consider allowing Mount to leave the club this summer if they can't agree a new deal, or they risk him leaving on a free transfer in 2024.

The Athletic have recently reported that Mount is leaning towards signing for United if he was to leave Stamford Bridge.

Ultimately, it would be quite surprising to see Mount leave Chelsea, considering he came through the academy and has appeared to enjoy his time there so far.

However, it seems that there's a real possibility of it happening over the next few months.

What has Jones said about Mount?

Jones has suggested that United know what it will take to agree personal terms with Mount, but it won't be that easy.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, he said: "My understanding of the Mount situation is that United know what it’ll take to agree personal terms, and that is slightly different to actually agreeing terms. I don’t think there has ever been much doubt that United would be able to satisfy him in a personal sense, though, so if and when it comes to it that should be a formality.

"The big questions here that I think need to be sorted are, one - can Chelsea actually improve their offer to him and look to smooth relations with Mount’s camp to a satisfying level. And secondly - if that cannot be done how long will it take to determine a true transfer fee?

"At the moment their valuations of the player are about £30million apart, and that is not the sort of margin that can be sorted out in one quick meeting."

Would Mount be a smart signing for United?

Considering his age and what he's produced for Chelsea in the past, absolutely.

Although it's been a difficult campaign for Mount, last season, the England international scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in just 27 Premier League starts, as per FBref.

If United want to bring more creativity and goals from midfield, from a player with many years left in the tank, Mount could be the man they need.