INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a 25% stake in the Red Devils will have an impact on the running of football operations behind the scenes.

Berrada's appointment and Ratcliffe's takeover signal a new era for Man Utd as they aim to establish themselves at the top of English and European football.

Manchester United’s new chief executive, Omar Berrada, is set to be more hands-on with the incomings rather than outgoings at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones reveals that the club are still looking to bring in somebody in a sporting director-type role.

The Red Devils have been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a 25% stake in the Premier League giants once his ownership is ratified in February.

The English businessman will be instrumental in running football operations behind the scenes, hinting that he’s been involved in Berrada's recent appointment. Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag hasn’t been able to welcome any first-team signings this month amid significant developments behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s exciting appointment of Berrada amid takeover

The Glazers initially put Manchester United on the market in November 2022, looking to sell either a total or minority share to boost funding within Old Trafford. After a process that lasted almost 12 months, Ratcliffe won the race to acquire his share of his boyhood club after pipping Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani to the post, who wanted a complete takeover of the 20-time English champions.

In December 2023, Ratcliffe’s agreement (worth around £1.03bn) to buy 25% of Manchester United was confirmed. The 71-year-old will invest £236m further in the club’s Old Trafford stadium and take control of football operations behind the scenes.

Earlier in January, Manchester United confirmed Berrada's appointment as the club’s new CEO after he resigned as the chief of football operations at the City Football Group. The Red Devils had been seeking a new chief executive following Richard Arnold’s resignation in November 2023. It’s understood that Berrada will undertake his new role in the summer as Manchester United look to establish themselves at the pinnacle of English and European football.

Reports claim that Berrada ‘agonised’ over a potential switch across Manchester for several weeks before eventually moving to the Red Devils, having departed from the Etihad Stadium in ‘amicable’ circumstances. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT (28th January) that Berrada found it impossible to say no once Manchester United came calling. Journalist Steve Bates recently wrote in his GIVEMESPORT column (28th January) that their new chief executive won’t be able to splash the cash immediately, with the club desperate to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones - Berrada could be more ‘hands-on’ in terms of incomings at Man Utd

Jones has been told that Berrada will play more of a role in Manchester United’s incomings than outgoings, given his background in the financial aspect of things at Manchester City. The journalist also says that the Red Devils want to appoint someone in a sporting director-type role. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It'll be interesting to discover what sort of role Berrada plays in terms of discovering how a player and his future pans out because, from what I'm really told around his role at Man Utd, it does sound like he will be more hands-on in terms of incomings rather than outgoings. That's given what his role has been at Man City through the years on the financial side. United are still looking to bring in someone like a sporting director and someone in that recruitment role.”

Man Utd transfer news, including latest on Callum Wilson claim

Manchester United endured a quiet 2024 winter transfer window, recently focusing on sanctioning departures rather than incomings. The Red Devils have already allowed Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Hannibal Mejbri to leave Old Trafford on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

According to The Evening Standard, Manchester United are on ‘alert’ alongside Arsenal and Chelsea over a potential move for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson. The Magpies could be forced to sell their backup striker for as little as £18m this winter as they desperately scramble to generate funds to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Ten Hag’s side return to Premier League action on 1st February when they travel to the Black Country to take on Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils then host West Ham United on 4th February, hoping to avenge their 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium in December 2023.