Highlights Sanchez cited a toxic atmosphere at Manchester United as a reason for his poor form.

Alexis controversially joined from Arsenal halfway through the 2017-18 campaign.

The Chilean went on to play for Inter and Marseille following his Old Trafford exit.

Over the years, Manchester United have become known for their activity in the transfer market. Sometimes for the good, but, more often than not, for the opposite. In recent seasons, there has been a string of poor recruits made by the Old Trafford hierarchy that have failed to make an impact during their Manchester stay, with the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Antony failing to impress.

One such example of an ultimately poor recruit was Arsenal icon Alexis Sanchez, who made the switch to Manchester as part of a swap deal in 2018 that sent midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan the other way, signing a contract that would see him earn around £14m a season for four-and-a-half years.

His time at Manchester United would not go as planned, however, with the Chilean legend failing to hit his usually prolific heights seen at Arsenal, instead managing a return of just five goals and nine assists from 45 showings, before moving on to Italy by way of Inter. In the seasons after his departure, Sanchez spoke out about his time at United, claiming he wanted it to be over as soon as it started.

Sanchez at United: A Fractured Story

The Chilean attacker claimed the clubs atmosphere as a reason behind his poor form

"After the first training session I realised many things, I came home and asked my family and my manager if I could not break the contract and return to Arsenal, something did not fit me, but I had already signed"

In September 2020, following his permanent free signing at Inter after spending the 19/20 season on loan at the San Siro, Sanchez posted a video to his Instagram explaining why his time at Old Trafford did not pull up any trees.

In the video, he explained the atmosphere behind the scenes at the club and overwhelming criticism as being big reasons as to his general poor form. He said:

"A player also depends on the internal environment, that we need to be a family. We weren't like that, and it was reflected on the field. If someone had to be blamed, they blamed me. "I do self-criticism and should have played better. But I was always blamed, even if I played for a few minutes. Months passed and I kept feeling the same. We were not united as a team at that time. "The journalists also spoke without knowing and it hurt. Former players also spoke and had no idea what was happening inside the club. And they hurt me."

Sanchez's time at Manchester United was brought to an abrupt end after just a couple of years of his four-and-a-half year deal, joining Inter on a free transfer after spending a year there on loan.

Upon his departure, then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was complimentary of the Chilean, attributing his lack of impact to simply a player not living up to his full potential, and was full of praise over his professionalism.

"We wish him all the best and he is a top player who we want to see play his best football. For whatever reason we didn’t see the best of him here, but he’s a top professional and we wish him all the best."

Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United Appearances 45 Goals 5 Assists 9 Progressive Carries 66

Success at Inter

Sanchez turned it around at the San Siro

While it may not have worked out at Old Trafford for Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United, the Chilean did manage to recapture his form outside of the Premier League. After making his loan move permanent for the 2020-21 season in Milan, Sanchez was getting back to his best, scoring seven goals and laying on eight assists as he helped Inter win a first league title since 2010.

The following campaign, Sanchez won the Coppa Italia for the Nerazzurri as he contributed nine goals and five assists. In 2022, the Chilean took his attacking exploits to Ligue 1 and Marseille where he enjoyed just one season on the south of France, where a rather impressive 2022-23 saw Sanchez net 18 goals and supply three assists before switching back to Inter on a one-year deal.

In 2023-24, Alexis picked up his third league title in Europe as Inter cruised to the Scudetto - the Chilean laying on five assists and netting four goals before being released at the end of the campaign. Despite his blip at Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez has 18 major honours to his name, 166 caps for Chile, and more than 270 goals to boot,

Alexis Sanchez's Career Since Leaving Manchester United Appearances 186 Goals 42 Assists 31 Honours 5

