Highlights Manchester United target Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee as a priority striker, with AC Milan also interested.

Rasmus Hojlund had a successful debut season, but United still seek a center forward.

Zirkzee's 23/24 league stats show 11 goals, 4 assists, and an overall rating of 7.03.

Manchester United are interested in signing Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee this summer to boost their centre forward options ahead of Erik ten Hag’s third season at the helm and journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that the Dutchman’s camp have the upper hand with AC Milan interested in his signature too.

Rasmus Hojlund enjoyed a fruitful maiden campaign at Old Trafford in 2023/24, despite a torrid start to life in England, as he finished the season as the club’s highest goalscorer (16), with Bruno Fernandes close behind in 2015 - but snaring another centre-forward is near the top of their priority list this summer regardless.

Manchester United Want Joshua Zirkzee

Dutchman is 'open' to Old Trafford switch

As alluded to, alongside a new centre-back and central midfielder, signing a fresh striker over the coming months will be paramount to how Ten Hag fares, especially after putting pen to paper on a contract extension.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has reported that the man in question, Zirkzee, 23, is open to a summer switch to Old Trafford on the back of his 12-goal campaign with the Rossoblu and Manchester United chiefs are feeling positive about the plan they have in mind for Hojlund and their talismanic target.

Zirkzee and Hojlund - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Zirkzee Hojlund Minutes 2,772 2,172 Goals 11 10 Assists 4 2 Shots per game 2.5 1.3 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.6 Key passes per game 1.3 0.9 Overall rating 7.03 6.70

Especially on the back of Anthony Martial’s departure at the end of his contract this summer, the Red Devils are extremely threadbare in Zirkzee’s position and signing the former Bayern Munich prospect - described as "world-class" by football analyst Ben Mattinson - would fit into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s desire of homing the next big thing.

Valued at £34 million (€40m), Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that snaring the marksman for such a fee would be seen as ‘an excellent deal’ by those associated with the Old Trafford outfit - and now a deal is looking more likely.

Jacobs: Zirkzee Remains Man Utd’s ‘Priority Striker’

Ten Hag's side remain 'cautiously optimistic'

Zirkzee is Manchester United’s top priority from a striker standpoint, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT, though the club continue to remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ over a deal coming to fruition thanks to an array of reasons.

Whether Ten Hag and his staff are willing to fork out what Bologna value the talisman at is another question and the journalist has revealed that the ball is firmly in his employers’ court thanks to Serie A giants AC Milan also being interested in his capable services. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

“I think Manchester United are cautiously optimistic. I would say, at this stage, Zirkzee is the priority striker, but it's all ultimately about the player’s decision and whether Manchester United will pay the overall package that it takes, because the agent commissions are very high. “It's obviously a bit easier for the Zirkzee camp to ask what they want now, because they're not just dealing with Milan, they're dealing with two very keen suitors and that probably means that , at the end of the day, whoever gets Zirkzee will have to pay whatever it takes, both in terms of that €40 million, the agent commissions and ultimately the player package.”

Juventus Interested in Man Utd Outcast Sancho

Barcelona also appreciate the winger

Amid his search for a new club, Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has attracted the interest of Serie A giants Juventus and La Liga behemoths Barcelona, per Fabrizio Romano, in a summer which could give the winger a chance to revitalise his career to the full extent.

After spending the second half of 2023/24 at his former club, Borussia Dormtund, the Englishman is now expected to report back to his duties at Old Trafford, though the consensus around his employers is that his exit will be finalised before pre-season.

A 23-cap England international, Romano suggested that, while nothing is imminent at the time of writing, there is plenty of appreciation for the London-born ace from the Old Lady, who were showing an interes before he embarked on his six-month loan stint at Dortmund.

All statistics per WhoScored