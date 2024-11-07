Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory over Greek outfit, PAOK, in the fifth round of the UEFA Europa League with a star performance from Amad Diallo proving to be the difference between the two sides. It was the Red Devils' first victory in the competition, having drawn all four of their ties thus far, and Ruud Van Nistelrooy continued his unbeaten run as interim boss in the club's post-Erik ten Hag era.

After a rather patient start to the game, the hosts upped the tempo and enjoyed some strong spells in possession, but lacked a cutting edge which inevitably allowed PAOK to settle into the game, and even launch some threatening attempts at Andre Onana's goal. Though United saw much more of the ball in the first half, there was nothing to separate the two sides heading into the half-time break.

Just minutes after the break, United finally opened the scoring after a fantastic header from Amad Diallo flew over the opposition keeper's head. It was far from comfortable for the red shirts however, and the visitors almost equalised but the Ivorian youngster later made it two for himself and his team, after winning the ball back and curling into the far post. A comfortable two-goal cushion heading into the final minutes, Van Nistelrooy were able to hold onto the lead and secure the three points.

Manchester United vs PAOK - Match Statistics Manchester United Statistic PAOK 53 Possession (%) 47 16 Shots 8 4 Shots on Target 4 9 Corners 2 4 Saves 2 2 Yellow Cards 1

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 7/10

Made an exceptional save to deny Camara's attempt in the first half, and was tested by the opposition a number of times throughout, but successfully maintained a clean sheet for the first time in six games.

LB - Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Looked comfortable inverting into midfield on his preferred right foot, and also made some overlapping runs, but his delivery from such situations was poor.

CB - Jonny Evans - 7/10

An organized performance from the Northern Irish international who dealt with pressure quite well.

CB - Victor Lindelof - 7/10

Tidy in possession, and comfortably against PAOK's attackers, winning almost everything that was thrown at him.

RB - Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

Was excellent on the ball, with useful drives into midfield and well-weighted switches of play - a solid display from the Moroccan.

DM - Manuel Ugarte - 6/10

Still rather too safe with his actions and yet to fully justify his £50 million price tag, though he contributed some good defensive play, and played several progressive passes as well.

DM - Casemiro - 7/10

Was one of United's better players against Chelsea, and also enjoyed a decent shift against PAOK with some great long-range passing and dangerous runs forward on display. It seems Ugarte's defensive presence in midfield has unlocked some more freedom for the Brazilian.

AM - Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Created a number of chances with his passing and intelligent movement, and also delivered a spectacular assist for Diallo early in the second half.

LW - Alejandro Garnacho - 6.5/10

Almost opened the scoring in the first-half, and created a couple of good chances throughout his 65-minute spell on the pitch.

RW - Amad Diallo - 9/10

It was the 22-year-old's first start in over a month, and he was the hosts' best performer by a significant margin. Beyond his brilliant two goals, his amazing dribbles and creative play caused all sorts of problems for the opposition.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

It was a forgettable first half from the Dane, who managed just ten touches of the ball in the 45-minute period. Slightly better in the second half, but much more is expected of the 21-year-old.

​​​​SUB - Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

Almost took the scoreline to 3-0 with a late attempt in the box that was narrowly wide, and also made some promising forays into the final third that were rarely picked up by his teammates. Had little else to do in his substitute appearance.

​​​​SUB - Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

​​​​​​​Contributed some defensive actions but was untroubled after being brought off the bench.

​​​​SUB - Christian Eriksen - 6/10

​​​​​​​Didn't see much of the ball in his appearance off the bench.

​​​​SUB - Mason Mount - N/A

​​​​​​​Made a short cameo appearance at the end.

​​​​SUB - Joshua Zirkzee - N/A

​​​​​​​Had little time to have an impact.

PAOK Player Ratings

GK - Dominik Kotarski - 6/10

Was erratic with his long-range distribution, but did contribute a couple of vital saves.

LB - Abdul Rahman Baba - 5/10

The former Chelsea and FC Augsburg full-back made an important clearance in the first half but was at fault for losing the ball in the build-up to United's second. Was also rather hesitant with and without the ball otherwise, with the match-up against Amad Diallo proving too great of a challenge.

CB - Omar Colley - 6/10

​​​​​​​Contributed well with important defensive actions early on but faded out of the game later after United opened the scoring.

CB - Tomasz Kedziora - 5.5/10

Could have offered more on the defensive side and was rather cautious with his passing.

RB - Jonny - 7/10

​​​​​​​The former Wolves full-back started at a Premier League stadium for the first time in over a year, and he made a fantastic block early in the first half to deny an opportunity for the hosts. Arguably PAOK's best player in possession on the night as well.

DM - Stefan Schwab - 5/10

​​​​​​​Went missing in midfield at times - hooked in favour of Tiemoue Bakayoko in the 65th minute.

DM - Magomed Ozdoev - 6/10

​​​​​​​Made some crucial defensive contributions, though often conservative with his play in possession.

AM - Mohamed Mady Camara - 6/10

Almost netted one of the goals of the tournament late towards the end of the first half with a well-hit half-volley, but struggled to create anything meaningful beyond that, with space limited in United's congested midfield.

LW - Taison - 6/10

​​​​​​​Enjoyed some adventurous runs through space but couldn't make anything of it.

RW - Andrija Zivkovic - 6/10

Often picked up the ball in space on the right wing, and was evidently one of PAOK's more creative threats, but couldn't produce anything meaningful on the night.

ST - Tarik Tissoudali - 4/10

Struggled to see much of the ball, and lacked conviction when he did receive it - he blundered a fantastic opportunity to equalise after receiving in acres of space at the centre of the box.

​​​​SUB - Tiemou Bakayoko - 6/10

​​​​​​​Another former Chelsea player, Bakayoko featured for the final 25-minute period, but couldn't do enough to shift the momentum in favour of the visitors.

​​​​SUB - Fedor Chalov - 6/10

Struggled to impact the game in his cameo.

​​​​SUB - Kiril Despodov - 6/10

​​​​​​​Brought on to provide a spark in attack but couldn't make anything meaningful of his touches.

​​​​SUB - Shola Shoretire - N/A

Made his debut at this very stadium a few years ago, as a Manchester United youth graduate. Had little to do in his short cameo at the end of the tie here, however.

Man of the Match

Amad Diallo (Manchester United)

It became apparent from minute one that Diallo was highly likely to impact the scoreline in some way in favour of Manchester United - and that he did. His excellent dynamic footwork boosted the optimism in the atmosphere at Old Trafford, and equally, his work rate off the ball was key as well. A well-taken header just minutes after the half-time break broke the deadlock, before a superb dribble and finish later that half awarded the hosts with a two-goal cushion.

The Ivorian struggled to cement a place in the starting eleven under former boss, Erik ten Hag, but after two cameo appearances and a star performance against PAOK in the Europa League under Van Nistelrooy, he may have earned himself a chance ahead of his side's domestic clash with Leicester City on the weekend.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - Correct as of 07/11/2024.