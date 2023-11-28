Highlights Manchester United are expected to appoint a new sporting director, with Paul Mitchell being a potential candidate at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' recent struggles in the Premier League and Champions League under Erik ten Hag are a cause for concern for the Manchester giants.

However, the appointment of a new sporting director will depend on when Ratcliffe's arrival at Man Utd is confirmed.

Manchester United will likely appoint a new sporting director following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of his minority share in the Old Trafford outfit. Journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an inside view on the club’s shortlist, which includes Paul Mitchell.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, are expected to announce Ratcliffe's arrival imminently. The INEOS chairman will then set about changing the club’s recent fortunes.

Man Utd have had a difficult start to the 2023/24 Premier League and Champions League seasons. The club hopes that changes at the top will give the team a new lease on life for the remainder of the campaign. The Manchester giants must close the gap on the top-four places to secure a spot in the 2024/25 season’s Champions League.

Man Utd on the hunt for a new sporting director

According to several sources, Ratcliffe will look to appoint a new sporting director to assist with the club’s football matters at Manchester United. NBC Sports reports that Ratcliffe’s arrival isn’t expected this week, despite the club's hope to announce his presence before Thanksgiving on 23rd November.

On 17th November, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Paul Mitchell is ‘practically living next door’ to Old Trafford and hoping to secure the sporting director role. The same reporter reveals that the 42-year-old is keen on a Premier League job, and his location suggests that Manchester United would be the perfect role for him.

However, Mitchell isn’t the only target on Ratcliffe’s reported shortlist. According to The Independent, INEOS admire Michael Edwards, Mitchell, and Dougie Freedman of Crystal Palace. Any appointment will report to Ratcliffe, Jean-Claude Blanc and Sir Dave Brailsford.

On 16th October, The Mirror claimed that the Englishman had a five-person shortlist as he looked to appoint a sporting director, including Newcastle United honcho Dan Ashworth. The former FA representative held an equivalent role at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he planted the seeds for the club to eventually qualify for European football for the first time in their history and significantly impacted the Magpies’ recent on-field success.

However, any appointment will depend on the timing of Ratcliffe’s announcement and Man Utd’s ability to persuade those on the shortlist to undertake the role at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano on Paul Mitchell

Romano believes a new sporting director will come in at Manchester United to change the club’s structure and take charge of transfers. The Italian journalist claims there are several candidates, including Mitchell, but he’s not the only one on the list. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think a new sporting director will come in. I think the idea will be to change Manchester United's structure and take care of the transfers. So, it will be important for Man Utd to have new people in charge, new people with new strategies, and that will be the idea. So, there are multiple candidates, including Mitchell. From what I'm hearing, he is definitely on the list, but he's not the only one. So, the conversation is still ongoing. But, I expect some changes there.”

Man Utd transfer news

With a new sporting director on the horizon, the focus will turn to Manchester United’s potential business during the 2024 winter transfer window. According to Sky Sports Germany, the Red Devils have enquired about possibly signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in January. The 27-year-old intends to remain with the Bundesliga outfit until the end of the 2023/24 season, but United’s interest could make the move one to watch in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Football Insider reports that Manchester United have made Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi their number-one transfer target for 2024. United are monitoring the England international closely and conducting background checks as the 23-year-old’s reputation grows with every performance at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, on 25th November, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United’s reported interest in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is ‘as ambitious as it gets.’ Spanish media have claimed the Red Devils are accelerating plans to bring the France international to Manchester. They say the club will trigger the release clause in his contract and triple his salary.

Griezmann, who won the 2018 World Cup with Les Blues, has enjoyed a fantastic career and could bring some much-needed experience to an unconvincing Manchester United outfit. However, the 32-year-old has confirmed (via Romano) that he does not intend to leave Atletico despite the links, telling Marca: