Manchester United will look to appoint a sporting director once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover is confirmed at Old Trafford, as journalist Ben Jacobs weighs up candidates for the role, Dougie Freedman and Paul Mitchell.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, are set for significant changes in the football department behind the scenes, with the head coach potentially pondering what it means for his future.

The Glazers put Man Utd on the market on 23rd November 2022 and are close to agreeing a deal with INEOS chairman Ratcliffe to hold a 25% share in the club. Manchester United have endured a tumultuous start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd on the hunt for a sporting director

According to Sky News, Ratcliffe and the Glazer family are on the brink of finalising a $33-a-share (around £26) deal that will see the INEOS chairman acquire a 25% stake in Manchester United. On Friday 17th November, people close to negotiations remained cautious, as the deal had yet to be finalised and was the subject of ongoing negotiations. The Glazers want to seal and announce the deal before the US Thanksgiving holiday begins on 23rd November.

On 16th November, Man Utd chief executive Richard Arnold confirmed that he would leave the club by the end of the year. The 52-year-old could be the first of several departures as Ratcliffe aims to shape the club’s football department and hopes he can reverse United’s recent fortunes.

Man Utd will also look to appoint a sporting director, and Freedman of Crystal Palace is being earmarked for the role. However, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has insisted that the Red Devils have not contacted the 49-year-old despite reports.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that former Monaco sporting director Mitchell hopes to secure the job at Manchester United. Foot Mercato claims Mitchell is the frontrunner for the sporting director title at Old Trafford, but some details have yet to be finalised. Jacobs has already told GIVEMESPORT (17th November) that the 42-year-old is ‘practically living next door to Old Trafford’, hinting that a deal could be close to completion.

Jacobs claims that Ratcliffe has touted Mitchell since the INEOS chairman entered into takeover negotiations with Manchester United. The journalist claims that the prospective sporting director has moved back to Manchester and wants a job in the Premier League. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“There'll be a sporting director. As many others have reported, Freedman is one name, and Mitchell is the other. And with Mitchell, as I exclusively reported in March, he's always been there throughout this whole bidding process. He's always been a leading candidate, and when he was first allocated, Ratcliffe could have no idea that he would be successful. So, the pitch to Mitchell was very much: we know you're leaving Monaco, we've looked at you before, we've liked you before, he was even considered for Nice in the past. Because they are multi-club, INEOS can have somebody who is a sporting director of the group of INEOS. “So, Mitchell was considered for that, which meant that if Manchester United was not successful, Mitchell was somebody they could return to and still think about from an INEOS point of view. But now, Ratcliffe is days away from walking in at Manchester United, they can move on the sporting director, and Mitchell is a free agent. So, there's no doubt he wants that job. He's moved back to Manchester, is out of work, and wants to return to the Premier League.”

Man Utd transfer news

There’s no doubt Ratcliffe will be keen to enter the transfer market to bolster ten Hag’s chances of success with his Manchester United squad. However, the Red Devils must be cautious about spending to avoid violating the Premier League’s strict profit and sustainability rules.

According to The Express, Manchester United are interested in signing two of Everton’s most coveted stars. Centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s side have struggled with fitness across the backline during the 2023/24 season. The 21-year-old has impressed for Sean Dyche’s side, having gained some valuable match experience on loan at PSV Eindhoven during the 2022/23 campaign.

Meanwhile, midfielder Amadou Onana remains of interest to the Manchester giants, who recently enquired about his availability during the 2023 summer transfer window. In August, The Guardian claimed it would take at least a bid of £50m to convince Everton to part ways with the Belgium international.

Man Utd return to action following the November international break when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Dyche’s Everton on the 26th. Ten Hag then leads his side into their fifth Champions League group stage clash of the season, a must-win match against Galatasaray on 29th November.

