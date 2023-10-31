Highlights Sir Jim Radcliffe's potential purchase of Manchester United and Paul Mitchell's possible appointment as sporting director indicate a positive change for the club.

Mitchell's track record in player recruitment and his eye for talent make him an exciting prospect for United fans.

The sporting director could look to target a trio of players from the Bundesliga, while an underrated Premier League star might be sought after too.

There seems to be a period of change on the horizon for Manchester United. With Sir Jim Radcliffe potentially coming in and purchasing a portion of the club and Paul Mitchell reportedly in line to come in as the club's new sporting director, the club could finally be putting the right foot forward and moving in a positive direction.

Ratcliffe is one of the richest men on the planet and his funding could be massive for the side, but it's Mitchell's possible appointment that should excite fans. His track record working with the likes of RB Leipzig and Southampton in the past is stellar, and he's clearly shown his ability to effectively navigate the transfer market and find the right players for the teams he's worked with.

The former Wigan Athletic player was responsible for the likes of Son Heung-min, Kieran Trippier and Dele Alli joining Tottenham Hotspur, and also brought Nordi Mukiele and Matheus Cunha to Leipzig during his time in Germany. He's clearly got an eye for talent and his ability to find the perfect players to fit the systems he's working within has to be admired. With that being said, we thought we'd take a look at the United squad, identify its weaknesses and look at some players that Mitchell could potentially bring into the fold if he lands the job as sporting director at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Simakan

Right now, there is clearly a lack of depth at centre-back for United as evidenced by the injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez early in the season so far. Having to play the likes of Jonny Evans in defence in 2023 is a testament to the fact that the club doesn't have enough options, so one of the first things Mitchell should do is recruit a centre-back.

Mohamed Simakan is the perfect choice, too. Not only is he excellent in the air, winning 2.8 aerial battles a game so far this season, but he's also incredibly quick and would be a major upgrade on some of the names that the Red Devils currently have in the squad. He's only 23 years old as well, meaning he'd be an ideal long-term investment too, which they may need to consider as Varane, who's now 30 years old, continues to age out of his prime.

Simakan was brought into RB Leipzig to replace Dayot Upamecano when the latter left the club for Bayern Munich, and he's done an incredible job so far. Since joining in 2021, he's played 56 times for the German club and considering Mitchell's past ties with them, this is a move that certainly should be worth considering.

Solly March

Now, this might not be the most glamorous name out there and, as a result, won't be one that United fans want to hear, but sometimes signing a useful player who might not transform the club, but has a proven track record in the Premier League could go a long way in turning the side's fortunes around. That's who Solly March is. The right-winger has been a fantastic servant for Brighton & Hove Albion over the years, but last season, he really took his game to the next level.

With 14 goal contributions in the league last year, he proved he could make an impact on a team chasing European football and that's the sort of talent that United need right now. They've taken huge swings on potential superstars in the past like Jadon Sancho and Antony, and that hasn't done them any favours so far. Sure, March's hypothetical ceiling probably isn't as high as theirs, but right now, he's been a far better player and his floor is evidently much higher than theirs.

With four goal contributions in seven league games already this year, he's gotten off to a fine start for the Seagulls, and he'd be a magnificent addition to the Red Devils team and provide an immediate upgrade in the right-wing position. Not everyone that the Red Devils sign has to be a major superstar who could potentially be world-class if all the chips fall right. Instead, they'd be wise to also add some useful players capable of contributing right now. That's what March would offer.

Teun Koopmeiners

It's no secret that United are missing a creative spark in the midfield. Christian Eriksen isn't the player he once was and Mason Mount hasn't really settled at the club so far. Things are just a little stagnant in the middle of the park and if the Red Devils want to take things to the next level, they'll need to add a playmaker into the side that can pull the strings for them and Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners is the man for the job.

Not only does the Dutchman have four goal contributions already this season in Italy, but he's also averaging 2.4 key passes a game in the league, highlighting his ability to always find the right man and create chances for his team. If that's not enough for you, then his 4.82 shot-creating actions should do the trick. He's a creative force in the midfield for Atalanta and would provide a huge boost to United if he were brought in.

He likely wouldn't come cheap, but if the Red Devils want to solve a lot of the offensive issues that they've suffered through so far this season, then adding Koopmeiners is the right move to make.

Serhou Guirassy

Like we just said, United have had serious issues in front of goal so far this season. It says a lot when their top scorer in all competitions so far this year is defensive midfielder Casemiro with four strikes. New-boy Rasmus Hojlund is the top-scoring forward at Old Trafford, with three goals to his name, but he's yet to hit the back of the net in the Premier League and with Anthony Martial the only other real striker in the squad, it wouldn't hurt to add another goalscorer into the mix.

Serhou Guirassy is a serious goalscorer too. The forward has been on fire to start the season at VfB Stuttgart, scoring an insane 14 goals in his first eight appearances. It's an unbelievable track record in front of goal and someone who the Red Devils could certainly use right now. Even if he is half as effective in the Premier League, it would still be much better than what's on offer at the side right now.

With recent reports revealing that Fulham are interested in his services and that due to a release clause, he could be available for as little as £15m, Mitchell would need to act quickly and snag Guirassy while he's still on the market and available, but it would be one hell of a deal.

Pascal Stenzel

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been a fine right-back for United over the years. His defensive capabilities have come in very handy since he joined from Crystal Palace in 2019, but the role of the full-back is constantly evolving and there's a general need for players in the role to offer at least some semblance of offensive ability too. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier have proved just how important it is for your right-back to influence the game offensively and push forward.

Unfortunately, Wan-Bissaka doesn't have that sort of game and while he's great defensively, he is pretty ineffectual going forward. To get the most out of the side, United need to bring in someone who can fit the mould of the modern-day full-back. They've got Luke Shaw who does an incredible job on one flank, so they need to bring in a similar type of figure for the right-hand side of the defence and Pascal Stenzel would fit the bill perfectly.

The German has been superb going forward in the Bundesliga so far this season and has averaged just under three shot-creating actions a game. This highlights just how big an impact he's had for a Stuttgart side who are thriving in the league and promises good things for United if they were to sign him. It's unlikely that Mitchell would immediately bring in five new players if he were to take the job at Old Trafford, but the squad needs plenty of work and if they were to sign all these names, things would certainly pick up.

There's a lot of deadwood at the Red Devils who they need to get rid of too, but just bringing in some of the players we've identified here would do wonders for their fortunes going forward this season. Some might not offer the most long-term solutions, but they'll certainly fix some of the side's issues on a more temporary basis while they figure out the big picture later.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at the five players we've identified as targets that Mitchell could sign if he were to take the job as sporting director at Old Trafford.