Highlights Adidas have toughened clauses in their new deal with Manchester United, imposing a £10m penalty for failing to qualify for the Champions League from 2025.

United's agreement with Adidas from 2025, worth £90m annually, is the third most lucrative kit deal in football history, behind only deals with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

There is the opportunity to earn a £4.6m bonus every year if United's men's or women's teams are successful in domestic or European competitions.

Manchester United are set to be hit with a £10m penalty every time they fail to qualify for the Champions League from 2025 onwards, according to a report from The Times. The clause is part of their new deal with kit supplier Adidas, who want to see the Red Devils play on the biggest of stages.

United have endured a difficult season under Erik ten Hag, following an impressive debut campaign with the Dutchman which saw them win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League. However, they are currently way behind Aston Villa in fourth place, and could miss out a spot in Europe's premier competition next season.

Not playing in the tournament has immediate financial repercussions, as United will not receive any of the participation or prize money from the Champions League. But if they fail to qualify for the tournament in 2025/26 too, there could be additional consequences, as they will be hit by a charge from their own kit supplier.

Adidas' Champions League Charge

New Deal Toughens Existing Clause

Adidas have sponsored United for nearly 10 years, with The Times reporting that the current deal is worth £750m in total. That contract is set to expire in 2025, but the Red Devils have already renewed their partnership with the German sportswear giant for another decade.

Under the terms of their new agreement, United are set to pocket £90m every year, making the deal one of the most lucrative in football. However, details of the new contract were revealed in United's half-yearly financial accounts, and a potential £10m deduction if United fail to qualify for the Champions League is set to come into play from 2025 onwards.

There had been a penalty clause inserted into the old deal between the duo, but any deductions were contingent on United not qualifying for the Champions League for two consecutive seasons. Had they failed to do so, then that would have resulted in a 30% hit which would have been worth around £22m.

"As a result of the men's first team qualifying for the 2023-24 Champions League, no deductions are due under the original term," United's half-yearly report said, per The Times. "Under the extended term, this clause has been amended to state that a £10 million deduction will be applied for each year of non-participation in the UEFA Champions League."

As well as potential deduction clauses, there is the opportunity to earn bonuses for success in domestic competitions. If either the men's or women's team win the Premier League, Women's Super League, FA Cup, or continental competition, then an additional £4.6m could be pocketed every season.

United's record-breaking partnership

Adidas Deal the Biggest in Premier League History

Qualifying for Champions League football becomes even more imperative for United from next season onwards, with the accounts team hoping not to budget for additional costs. However, they will still be earning a significant sum every year, as their deal puts them among the top earners in the world.

Biggest Kit Deals in Football History Rank Club Kit Supplier Value of deal every year 1. Real Madrid Adidas £110m 2. Barcelona Nike £100m 3. Manchester United Adidas £90m * 4. Paris Saint-Germain Nike £68.7m 5. Manchester City Puma £65 =6. Chelsea Nike £60m =6. Arsenal Adidas £60m 8. Juventus Adidas £46m 9. Bayern Munich Adidas £42.5m =10. Liverpool Nike £30m =10. Tottenham Nike £30m

* - From 2025 onwards

Per figures from The Mirror in July 2023, which is when the deal was signed, the Old Trafford outfit's deal with Adidas is the third biggest in football history, behind only Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, who both put pen to paper on £100m+ deals. Their closest Premier League rival is Manchester City, who have a £65m-a-year partnership with Puma.