Highlights Manchester United are on the brink of winning the race for Leny Yoro after refusing to back down when the teenager's initial preference was to join Real Madrid.

The Red Devils put negotiations for Matthijs de Ligt on hold as they looked to concentrate on getting a deal over the line for the Lille central defender.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are among the names that could depart Old Trafford.

There had not been much for Manchester United fans to get excited about over the past year, but last season ended in an FA Cup final win over Manchester City and the pre-season programme is set to begin with the brilliant signing of teenage defender Leny Yoro from Lille.

For much of the 2023/24 campaign, the Red Devils had been predictable on the pitch and a shambles off it. Their performances were drab, big individual moments were the saviour at critical times when they needed points, and high-profile players were making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

But, suddenly, the club feels reborn and exciting. The surprise win over Manchester City probably saved Erik ten Hag from the sack, but now the Dutchman has an opportunity to kick on with a much improved set-up.

Red Devils Refused to Lose Hope in Race for Yoro

Real Madrid initially appeared to be teenager's preference

Ten Hag's backroom team has been boosted and now the pending arrival of Yoro is pretty stunning. He was widely expected to join Real Madrid, but Manchester United showed their ambition by failing to believe it was impossible to sign him.

In the end, the Spanish champions were not willing to match Lille’s £52million up-front valuation of the 18-year-old centre-back, and the Red Devils have wasted no time in closing out the deal since their transfer target gave them the green light that he wanted to join.

Lille built good relations with Manchester United during negotiations, and that is a positive sign for fans to read into as we get into the nitty-gritty of the transfer window.

Yoro’s style of play is exactly what ten Hag felt he needed in the wake of losing Raphael Varane at the end of last season. He follows 23-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee into Old Trafford, and they are not finished yet. The Red Devils remain ambitious in this window.

Leny Yoro's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Raphael Varane Leny Yoro Raphael Varane Pass completion percentage 92.1 88.9 Aerial duels won 1.48 1.37 Tackles 1.21 1.18 Interceptions 1.21 0.98 Goals 0.07 0.07 Statistics correct as of 18/07/2024

Another central defender could still arrive, as well as a central midfielder and full-back. If things go perfectly with sales, we may even see another attacker come in too.

De Ligt Deal Put on Hold as Yoro Switch Nears

Maguire or Lindelof exit could be needed to land Dutchman

Recruiting a defender has been a priority, and a deal for Bayern Munich's Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt had progressed well before the subject was put on hold so that Manchester United could concentrate on the Yoro transfer.

After a late U-turn, it is likely that Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof will now need to leave the club for that to happen, and there does seem a sense that it will become difficult for it to come together quickly. But sources are indicating that Ten Hag is very much of the belief that they do need to sign another centre-back.

It remains to be seen whether the signing of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite can be achieved, with two failed attempts already this summer, but the player remains keen on the move.

Adding another centre-back after Yoro would really show fresh ambition and raise hope among Manchester United fans that their time in the shade could be coming to an end in the Premier League.

An interesting development recently has seen links to Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah. While he is 28 and does not quite fit the profile the Red Devils have had in mind with other targets, he could bring experience that someone like Branthwaite does not yet have. It’s worth keeping an eye on.

Ten Hag Keen to Discover Possibility of Ugarte Loan Agreement

Casemiro and McTominay face uncertain futures amid pursuit

Moving forwards, there is good news that there is intent to continue recruitment talks in other areas. In midfield, Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-German is a target, and we understand that Manchester United are still trying to work out if he can be attained on an initial loan, or whether PSG will stand against such a move.

Player sales need to occur if the sale is the preference of the French giants, and most reports have pointed to Casemiro as a sale that is needed for that to happen.

But Scott McTominay’s future is up in the air too, and his exit could have a domino effect. Fulham are pursuing him, but Manchester United want £30million and it is unclear whether the west Londoners will go that high.

GMS sources exclusively revealed the interest in the Scotland international on July 1, at a time when Fulham made their first efforts to discover his availability and expected terms.

McTominay still wants to prove he has a future at Old Trafford, but will have discussions during pre-season about his ongoing role.

Wan-Bissaka Departure Could Alter Full-Back Plans

West Ham facing tough task to meet wage demands

The situation at full-back might not be headline-grabbing, but it is nevertheless important. Manchester United want to sign cover on the left for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, but could also be forced to sign someone versatile, to cover the right side too. That is because of the exit route Aaron Wan-Bissaka is currently walking.

West Ham United will need to pay £20million for Wan-Bissaka, if that deal is to gather pace, though further than that there are also some concerns over whether the Hammers would match his expectations on personal terms. Other teams are also being kept up-to-date with the situation.

Manchester United are open to his exit, and the desire to move players on who are not a major part of the plans should be seen as just as much as a positive as their active recruitment at this stage of the transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made 190 appearances in a Manchester United shirt, chalking up 13 assists and two goals along the way

Mason Greenwood is on his way out and Jadon Sancho would still be available at the right price, while Christian Eriksen is another that could leave too. The Red Devils are open-minded and determined to give ten Hag all the tools he needs to make a success of the 2024/25 season.

The boss had plenty of distractions last term, and injuries left him with a wafer-thin squad at times. The plan is that there can be no more excuses and, by the middle of August, the side will be rebuilt and refocused.

Yoro’s signing shows us that at the new Manchester United, big things are possible. Figures from the INEOS side of the club have talked the talk, and now it is time to walk the walk.

Sources say that by the time the new season begins, there is every expectation that three more new signings will have been added. From there, it is over to ten Hag to deliver.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt