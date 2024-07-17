Highlights Manchester United are pivoting from Matthijs De Ligt to Jonathan Tah, due to Bayern's high asking price for the Dutchman.

Manchester United are reportedly set to pivot from signing Matthijs de Ligt to Jonathan Tah, with United unwilling to meet Bayern Munich's demands for the former, according to Bild journalist Lukas Fischer.

Talks between Bayern and United over De Ligt were said to be ongoing on Tuesday, after the player had agreed a £170,000 a week deal with the north-west club. However, further rumours have circulated today that Bayern's excessive €50million (£43million) asking price was presenting a stumbling block in negotiations between the two clubs.

While optimism remained that a compromise could be reached, it now appears that United are prepared to move on from the Dutch defender, and are instead looking at Tah. Bild reporter Fischer has suggested that the Bayer Leverkusen man is more affordable, and that the Bundesliga champions are more willing to sanction a move for their star centre-back to Old Trafford than the Allianz arena.

United now Chasing Tah

Tah impressed last season for Leverkusen

In a dramatic turn of events, United's staple centre-back acquisition could now have shifted. De Ligt's arrival in Manchester had appeared to be a foregone conclusion, but the Netherlands international's asking price has proved too high for INEOS to purchase him.

United were understood to have made an enquiry about Tah's availability earlier this week, in a move that was considered to be either a contingency plan for a collapse of the De Ligt deal or a completely separate acquisition. Today's murmurs suggest it was indeed the former, with Tah being pivoted to.

Writing on X, German journalist Fischer verified the altering of Dan Ashworth's transfer plans:

Tah impressed last season in Leveruksen's first ever top flight title win, making 48 appearances for Xabi Alonso's side as they secured the domestic double. The Germany international also caught the eye with his performances at Euro 2024 for his nation, and he could now line-up next season alongside Lisandro Martínez in the theatre of dreams.

It's unclear what sort of sum Leverkusen will request for Tah's signature, although reports have suggested that the Bundesliga champions have been demanding €40m from Bayern.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Tah De Ligt Appearances 31 22 Goals 4 2 Pass Accuracy 94.4% 93.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.55 6.36 Tackles Per 90 0.65 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 0.79 1.23 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.12 2.66

United Also Set to Sign Yoro

The teenager has opted to join the Red Devils

In what is seemingly a completely separate deal to the ongoing De Ligt and Tah saga, United are closing in on the signing of 18-year-old Lille centre-half Leny Yoro. The starlet has been offered £1450,000 a week to sign for the English club, and is currently flying to the UK to undergo a medical at Carrington.

Real Madrid had been rumoured to be the Frenchman's preferred destination, but Yoro made a dramatic U-turn on this, instead opting to join United in a €62 million deal. The wonder-kid will join Erik ten Hag's ensemble regardless of the outcome of Tah's reported move.

