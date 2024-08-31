Manchester United will target a young left-back in 2025, GIVEMESPORT understands.

The Red Devils were linked with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell and Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon - who spent the first half of last season on loan at Old Trafford - during the summer transfer window, but didn't initiate talks for either player and are instead focused on finding a younger addition at No.3 next year.

Red Devils' Left-Back Problem

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia

Erik ten Hag currently has two out-and-out left-backs within Manchester United's first-team squad, but injuries have been a constant problem for them since the start of last season.

During that time, Luke Shaw has missed 34 games due to injury according to Transfermarkt, while Malacia missed the entirety of 2023/24 with a knee injury and was also unable to take part in the Red Devils' pre-season preparations for the current campaign.

Last summer, Reguilon was brought in to provide emergency cover at the back but returned to parent club Tottenham in January. After a more influential spell at Brentford in the second half of the season, reports in Spain suggested United had expressed an interest in re-signing the 27-year-old.

The Red Devils were also mooted as a potential destination for Chelsea's Ben Chilwell after the London club offered his services to United. But he remains at Stamford Bridge with the window closed and may now secure a loan deal to one of the European top flights still open for business.

But GIVEMESPORT understands United didn't initiate talks for either left-back and are instead interested in signing a younger left-sided defender in 2025.

Milos Kerkez on United's Radar

Bournemouth star remains a target

One of the names on United's radar is Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez. The Red Devils were linked with the 20-year-old in July with Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that the reported interest was 'genuine'. GMS understands that is still the case.

The 19-cap Hungary international has impressed with the ease in which he's acclimatised to the Premier League since arriving from Eredivisie side AZ in summer 2023, having consistently held down a spot in Andoni Iraola's starting XI at just 20 years of age. He represents an exciting long-term investment for Manchester United but is also someone who could contribute to the first-team immediately.

Makeshift Options for Ten Hag

Lisando Martinez and Diogo Dalot can fill the void

In the absense of a natural left-back this season, Ten Hag has so far put his faith in right-back Diogo Dalot to fill the void on the opposite flank. The Portuguese has started there in all three of United's games so far this season including the Community Shield Final defeat to Manchester City.

Centre-back Lisandro Martinez can also operate there if needed, although the United boss will be eager to have natural option on the left of his defence sooner rather than later. Malacia was reported to be sidelined for two more months at the start of August, whereas Luke Shaw could return to the fold after the international break according to Premier Injuries.

But currently relying on two injury-prone players in a specialised position, getting another body who can stay healthy will no doubt be a boost for United.