Manchester United are interested in making a move to sign Inter Milan star midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to Fichajes.net.

The Red Devils spent big in the summer transfer window to bring in five new arrivals for Erik Ten Hag, with Manuel Ugarte strengthening the midfield and Joshua Zirkzee bolstering the forward line while Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui arrived in defence.

But the squad rebuilding process isn't complete yet and the Reds are keen to bring in further additions in 2025, with the two-time Serie A champion a key target for INEOS and someone the Dutch manager wants to sign to help push the club further up the Premier League table.

Man Utd Want to Sign £62.5m Star Nicolo Barella

Inter don't want to sell their star man cheaply

With the long-term future of Casemiro expected to lie elsewhere and Mason Mount's injuries a major issue since his arrival from Chelsea, midfield is a key area that needs to be addressed by Old Trafford bosses in the coming windows.

And according to a report Barella has emerged as a top target for the club, with the Italy international reportedly available for about £62.5million as Inter look to hold firm to their crown jewel. United are also ready to make the central midfielder, who has been described as "unplayable", a contract offer until 2029 that is worth around €10million-per-year, which breaks down to around £160,000-a-week.

Inter don't want to lose Barella but United's offer could be enough to tempt both the club and player into a major transfer, with the player reportedly open to a move to test himself in the Premier League.

Nicolo Barella 2024/25 season stats (all competitions) Games 5 Minutes 402 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass completion % 84.3% Touches 289 Key passes 9 Carries 217

Barella's future could be determined in the coming months with United preparing an offer for the January window, although a summer move would surely be more likely considering the club's PSR issues and the reluctance of Inter to let him leave the club mid-season.

Man United's current midfield options see Casemiro, Mount and Ugarte competing with Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Toby Collyer for the three midfield options in Ten Hag's side.

Sources: Ten Hag Wants to Fast-Track Kone to First-Team

Ivorian sensation has impressed since summer arrival

While midfield reinforcements are being eyed for the first-team, there is a chance that they could come from the academy as GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that youngster Sekou Kone is impressing the manager after his arrival in the summer.

The young Ivory Coast star joined in a surprise deal during the summer transfer window and was initially placed with the Under-21's to acclimatise to England and a new lifestyle. However, he has been watched closely by coaches and staff at the club and is now being eyed to potentially be fast-tracked into the first-team set up.

There is currently no plan for him to be in the Premier League squad any time soon, but Ten Hag could bring him into the fold in the EFL Cup at some point if he continues to develop and the fixture makes sense.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 24/9/2024.