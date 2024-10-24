Manchester United will continue their team build into 2025, with focus still leaning towards the midfield despite signing Manuel Ugarte in the summer.

The Red Devils landed the Uruguay international in a deal worth close to £51million when they eventually reached an agreement with reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain following lengthy negotiations, resulting in boss Erik ten Hag securing extra protection in front of the backline.

But Manchester United are set to make two key midfield signings, with one expected during the January transfer window and the other planned to come in before next season gets underway. These moves are part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the squad while focusing on emerging talent, in line with a long-term vision for the team’s future.

Eriksen and Casemiro Facing Uncertain Future

Duo not involved in long-term plans at Old Trafford

Although Manchester United have set their sights on making two additions in the middle of the park, one of the uncertainties at Old Trafford that will need to be resolved in the coming months is the future of Christian Eriksen. While the former Tottenham Hotspur talisman staying on board remains up in the air, despite currently being a regular starter under Ten Hag, there are more clear indications that Casemiro will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian's departure will leave a significant void in terms of leadership and experience in midfield - as would Eriksen - but the Red Devils are sticking to a policy that prioritises youth and potential.

Ugarte was signed in the summer in a deal from PSG that could eventually reach £50.5million. So far, he has not become a staple in the team, but one of Ten Hag’s key tasks for the coming weeks is to begin that integration more clearly.

The August recruit is part of the future at Manchester United, whereas players like Eriksen and Casemiro, both 32, are not. The approach now is a commitment to building out rather than to acquire older players for right now. The Red Devils are not looking for quick fixes but want younger players with high ceilings who can develop into key contributors in the coming years.

This shift may mean Manchester United continue to deal with short-term growing pains as players adjust to the demands of Premier League football, but the long-term hope is of sustained success.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro's statistics at Manchester United Christian Eriksen Casemiro Appearances 81 93 Goals 6 12 Assists 16 9 Yellow cards 6 22 Sent off 0 3 Statistics correct as of 23/10/2024

Red Devils Keeping Tabs on Midfield Quintet

Recruitment team monitoring possible additions to squad

As the January and summer transfer windows loom, fans will be watching closely to see which midfielders are brought in to help shape the next phase of the club’s evolution.

It is understood that among the players being closely monitored by the Manchester United recruitment team are Morten Frendrup, Morten Hjulmand, Sverre Nypan, Richard Rios and Chris Rigg. Each of these players represent the type of potential the Red Devils are aiming to bring into their squad as they continue to prioritise building a team for the future.

Danish midfielder Frendrup has been making waves in Serie A with Genoa, and Manchester United see him as a versatile option who can provide defensive stability while also progressing the ball. He has been looked at by other teams and, at 23, is believed to be a player of real interest.

Similarly, fellow Dane Hjulmand, a 25-year-old key man at Portuguese giants Sporting, is on the radar and both those players would be viewed as being able to make an early challenge for the first team if signed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morten Hjulmand has registered seven key passes over the course of his first six Primeira Liga appearances this season

Palmeiras star Rios, 24, was scouted through the summer and has great energy. He is touted to make the switch into European football soon, but Manchester United’s exact stance is currently unclear.

Perhaps the most intriguing options for January are teenagers, including Rosenborg’s Nypan. At just 17, he is being hailed as one of the next big talents from Norway. He has technical ability and maturity on the ball beyond his years, making him a potential long-term investment. Sources claim he is being watched closely and, if he were to join, would represent a talent with immense potential to develop into a star.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd to let £200,000-a-Week Star Leave as New Forward Could Sign Manchester United are refusing to rule out the possibility of allowing Antony to leave on loan

Sunderland’s 17-year-old Chris Rigg is also seen in terms of having a high ceiling that can be reached, but is more in line with securing top homegrown talent. He is being watched by a host of top clubs across Europe and his ability to play from deep makes him one to watch.

Other names on the long list of options for Manchester United recently have included Atalanta’s Ederson, Javi Guerra from Valencia and PSV Eindhoven’s Joey Veerman.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored