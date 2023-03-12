Manchester United target Romeo Lavia would rather play under Erik ten Hag than Graham Potter, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Southampton midfielder is attracting interest from both the Red Devils and Chelsea, but Jones has suggested that the former could have an advantage because of their manager.

Man United transfer news — Romeo Lavia

The MailOnline recently reported that United are keeping tabs on Lavia.

They could face competition for his signature, though, with the same outlet stating that rivals Manchester City can re-sign the 19-year-old for £40m thanks to a buy-back clause.

Chelsea are another side who could also make a move for Lavia in the summer. Last month, journalist Simon Phillips informed GIVEMESPORT that the west London club had been speaking to the player's agent.

Lavia only joined Southampton last July, but it looks like the teenager could already be off.

What has Dean Jones said about Romeo Lavia and Man United?

If it's a choice between working under Ten Hag at Old Trafford or playing for Potter, Jones thinks Lavia would choose the former.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I'm sure he'd rather play under Ten Hag than under Graham Potter. The way Ten Hag, this season, has been able to improve individuals on the whole has been really impressive.

"There have been some players in that side that were really underperforming and he's managing to get levels out of them again. There's still a long way to go for him — no doubt about it — but he is rebuilding that Man United team."

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Man United?

Described as "exceptional" by the Daily Mirror's Felix Keith at the start of the season, Lavia is quite clearly a very talented midfielder.

Speaking about his team-mate in January, Theo Walcott told talkSPORT: "It’s like he’s played over 200 games in the Premier League — that’s how much I rate him. It’s very interesting to see, watching him from the stands. Obviously it looks so easy from the stands, it always does.

"You probably know that watching us. 'He should make that run or make that pass.' It’s not as straightforward as that, but when I watch him, I’m like, 'You look way above your age right now.' "

If United want to sign a new midfielder this summer, Lavia could be a good option. The Belgian has a lot of potential but has also shown that he can make an impact now.