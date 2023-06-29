Highlights Manchester United are spending massive amounts of money on player wages.

A staggering eight players are on at least £200,000-a-week.

Over the years, a lot of criticism has been aimed at Manchester United and the manner in which they've wasted money on players who aren't quite good enough. The club has struggled to rediscover the form they showed under Sir Alex Ferguson for the longest time and have more often than not found themselves competing for a place in the top four as opposed to for a league title.

After a solid first season in charge, Erik ten Hag looked like the man to help take the club back to the top of the Premier League. He spent big in the summer and he's invested a lot in the current squad. With several recent arrivals making big money, we've decided to look at the payroll situation at Old Trafford and reveal just how much everyone in the Red Devils' senior squad is making throughout the 2023/24 season, via Capology.

1 Casemiro

Weekly wage: £350,000-per-week

Signed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 after several incredible years in Spain, Casemiro was a major addition to the United squad and looked like a star in his debut campaign in England. He was paid as such too, making more money per week than anyone else in the squad.

This season, though, he's taken a step back in comparison to his previous form and his role in the first team has taken a hit as a result. If he doesn't pick things up soon, his lofty wages will be hard to justify and considering his £350,000-per-week contract runs until 2026 when he'll be 34 years old, this deal could eventually look pretty darn ugly.

Casemiro - Manchester United contract details Weekly wage £350,000 Contract signed Aug 22, 2022 Expiration Jun 30, 2026 Figures per Capology

2 Raphael Varane

Weekly wage: £340,000-per-week

Another former Madrid superstar who joined United and looked like a smart piece of business, Raphael Varane moved to Manchester in the summer of 2021. The Frenchman was once one of the best defenders in the world, but he isn't quite that same player these days and has struggled to find a consistent spot in the lineup this year.

The 30-year-old still has plenty of time to turn things around, but he's hardly justifying the eye-watering £340,000-per-week contract that he's currently on at Old Trafford. There are suggestions he'll be leaving in the near future anyway, which, considering the money he's on, could be a wise move from Ten Hag.

Raphael Varane - Manchester United contract details Weekly wage £340,000 Contract signed Aug 14, 2021 Expiration Jun 30, 2025 Figures per Capology

3 Marcus Rashford

Weekly wage: £300,000-per-week

If you'd have asked any United fan in the summer when Marcus Rashford signed his new deal, they'd have said he earned every penny and they would have been thrilled to see him sign a long-term extension at Old Trafford. After all, he was coming off a superb season last year. His best yet, in fact.

This campaign has been completely different, though, and the Englishman has been a shell of the player that earned the lucrative new deal. Instead, he's even fallen out of favour with Ten Hag and has been dropped from the starting lineup after a run of poor performances saw his value to the side significantly decrease. There's obviously plenty of time for Rashford to turn things around, and hopefully, he does, as another five years on £300,000 with the form he's currently in could get very ugly.

Marcus Rashford - Manchester United contract details Weekly wage £300,000 Contract signed Jul 18, 2023 Expiration Jun 30, 2028 Figures per Capology

4 Mason Mount

Weekly wage: £250,000-per-week

One of the Red Devils' marquee signings this summer, Mason Mount joined the club from Chelsea for a fairly sizeable fee and was instantly made one of the side's highest-earning players in the process. The deal raised eyebrows at the time, with the Englishman's poor form at Stamford Bridge last season brought up, but that didn't stop United from splashing the cash on him.

Injuries have really restricted him from having a real run in the side just yet, and when he has featured, he's not really had the impact he'd have liked. Mount looks more like the man who struggled at Chelsea last season than the promising star he once appeared to be. Still, for a quarter of a million pounds a week, Ten Hag better hope he figures things out pretty soon.

Mason Mount - Manchester United contract details Weekly wage £250,000-per-week Contract signed Jul 5, 2023 Expiration Jun 30, 2028 Figures per Capology

5 Anthony Martial

Weekly wage: £250,000-per-week

At one point, Anthony Martial was considered one of the most promising strikers in the world, but that hasn't been the case for quite some time now. He's been ineffectual in front of goal for years at United, and never consistently shown that he has what it takes to lead the front line for the club.

After plenty of chances, they've seemingly had enough too, with a recent report revealing that he will not be offered a new deal at Old Trafford once his current one expires in the summer and we're not surprised. He's costing the club £250,000-per-week, an insane amount of money and it's hard to imagine he'll make anything like that again in his next move.

Anthony Martial - Manchester United contract details Wage £250,000-per-week Contract signed 2019 Expiration 2024 Figures per Capology

6 Jadon Sancho

Weekly wage: £250,000-per-week

Jadon Sancho was one of the most exciting young footballers in the world at Borussia Dortmund and it was viewed as a major coup for United when they managed to sign him in the summer of 2021. He was immediately handed a huge wage, but considering the promise he'd shown and the number of teams interested in him at the time, it didn't really raise too many eyebrows.

Barely over a year on, though, and it's been an absolute disaster. The Englishman hasn't played or even trained with the first team for months after a public falling out with Ten Hag and has been making his £250,000-per-week salary just to sit at home and do his own thing. If there's one player the club will want to get off the books, it's Sancho.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United contract details Wage £250,000-per-week Contract signed 2021 Expiration 2026 Figures per Capology

7 Bruno Fernandes

Weekly wage: £240,000-per-week

After a rough stretch of players, we're finally at one who's more than justified his wage since arriving in England. Bruno Fernandes has been a superb signing for United and is one of the club's best players and most creative forces right now. His leadership skills have been questioned, but there's no denying how important he's been to the club.

His £240,000-per-week salary actually looks a little cheap in comparison to some of the names that are making more than him at Old Trafford. With just over two years left on his current deal, Fernandes might be due a new one in the future and his salary might rise even further at that point.

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United contract details Wage £240,000-per-week Contract signed 2022 Expiration 2026 Figures per Capology

8 Antony

Weekly wage: £200,000-per-week

The last player at United to be making at least £200,000-per-week, Antony's brief time in Manchester hasn't gone swimmingly, to say the least. The former Ajax man has already become a polarising figure at Old Trafford and there are large portions of the club's fanbase who would likely want him out of the team already.

They paid a huge fee for him just last season, though, and it's pretty clear that Ten Hag is more than prepared to give him plenty of time to turn things around. It just remains to be seen whether he's capable or not. The Red Devils faithful will want a hint of something positive soon, though.

Antony - Manchester United contract details Wage £200,000-per-week Contract signed 2022 Expiration 2027 Figures per Capology

9 Harry Maguire

Weekly wage: £190,000-per-week

If you'd have told United fans at the start of the season that Harry Maguire would actually be playing like he's worth the £190,000-per-week salary he's on, you'd have been laughed at. The Englishman has spent the majority of his time at Old Trafford struggling, but this season he's found a semblance of form and benefitted from the injury crisis that the club have had at the back.

His astronomical wages have looked like a nightmare for the longest time, but with his form this year so far, he's actually justifying it somewhat. Time will only tell whether he can keep up his solid performances and continue turning his career around in Manchester, but if he does, he might earn another nice payday once his current deal expires in 2025.

Harry Maguire - Manchester United contract details Wage £190,000-per-week Contract signed 2019 Expiration 2025 Figures per Capology

10 Luke Shaw

Weekly wage: £150,000-per-week

Sticking with the theme of United players who got off to poor starts, but have turned things around, Luke Shaw is one of the most solid and consistent performers at the club. That's something not many will have seen coming after a disastrous first few seasons at Old Trafford. His rejuvenation at the club earned him a brand-new deal just this summer as he signed an extension to keep him at the club until 2027.

His new deal saw his salary bumped to £150,000-per-week and once he's back healthy, he'll no doubt prove he's worth every penny as he continues to be key to the majority of the Red Devils' success.

Luke Shaw - Manchester United contract details Wage £150,000-per-week Contract signed 2023 Expiration 2027 Figures per Capology

11 Christian Eriksen

Weekly wage: £150,000-per-week

After proving he could still compete in the Premier League at Brentford, United signed Christian Eriksen on a free contract in the summer of 2022 and handed him a salary of £150,000-per-week. That hasn't aged all that well as the Danish midfielder looks well past his best this season.

He's shown his age and clearly lost a step this campaign and the club have struggled to really find any sort of winning formula with him in the middle of the park. His defensive vulnerabilities have harmed them on more than one occasion, and paying him such a significant amount of money to offer very little is quite a glaring mistake. He's got just over 18 months left on his current deal, and we can't imagine he'll be offered another.

Christian Eriksen - Manchester United contract details Wage £150,000-per-week Contract signed 2022 Expiration 2025 Figures per Capology

12 Lisandro Martinez

Weekly wage: £120,000-per-week

One of Ten Hag's first signings, Lisandro Martinez had previously worked with the manager at Ajax and proved he could work alongside him successfully. That's why he was offered £120,000-per-week right off the bat and last season, he looked well worthy of the deal. He's a solid centre-back and one that instantly improves the Red Devils whenever he's available.

The issue, this season is his lack of fitness and the large spells he's now spent out injured on the sideline. Once he's fit and healthy, he'll almost certainly justify his lofty wages, though, and the club will be much better off once he gets back on the pitch. If he plays like he did last year, he might even earn a pay rise in the future.

Lisandro Martinez - Manchester United contract details Wage £120,000-per-week Contract signed 2022 Expiration 2027 Figures per Capology

13 Donny van de Beek

Weekly wage: £120,000-per-week

One year before he joined United, Donny van de Beek was nominated for the Ballon d'Or award, and he was one of the most highly sought-after young midfielders in football. He was handed a huge salary when he moved to Old Trafford, earning £120,000 per week right off the bat, but his time in England has been an absolute catastrophe to say the least.

He's barely had a look in at United for years now and has spent the majority of his time at the club watching on from the stands than he has on the pitch. It's a wild amount of money to pay a player who features so little and there's no doubt the Red Devils would like a do-over on this one.

Donny van de Beek - Manchester United contract details Wage £120,000-per-week Contract signed 2020 Expiration 2025 Figures per Capology

14 Andre Onana

Weekley wage: £120,000-per-week

Replacing David de Gea was a tall task, but Andre Onana was the man selected for the job after he had also worked closely with Ten Hag at Ajax in the past. The two had seen great success together already, so it wasn't too surprising that he came in to Old Trafford on a fairly sizeable wage.

He'd also impressed at Inter Milan last season, so he'd definitely earned the opportunity and the salary that went with it. It's been a shaky debut campaign in England so far for the shot-stopper, with several calamitous mistakes under his belt so far, but there's plenty of time for him to turn things around and he's shown glimpses of brilliance at times too. His £120,000-per-week salary is also about three times cheaper than what the Spaniard was on at United too, so that's a bonus.

Andre Onana - Manchester United contract details Wage £120,000-per-week Contract signed 2023 Expiration 2028 Figures per Capology

15 Victor Lindelof

Weekly wage: £120,000-per-week

Throughout his time at Old Trafford, Victor Lindelof has never really looked like much of a star, so it's surprising to see just how much money he's on at the club. Having signed in 2017, he actually earned an extension in 2019, which hasn't aged too well. He's been serviceable enough for the club, but never really excelled.

His current deal expires in the summer and it's hard to imagine they'll be rushing to offer him a new one. Especially if it's anywhere close to the level of money he's currently on.

Victor Lindelof - Manchester United contract details Wage £120,000-per-week Contract signed 2019 Expiration 2024 Figures per Capology

Here's how the rest of the United squad looks in terms of their salary at the club. Some pretty surprising results to say the least.

Manchester United player wages (outside top 15) Player Weekly salary Contract signed Expiration Aaron Wan-Bissaka £90,000 July 1, 2019 Jun 30, 2024 Diogo Dalot £85,000 July 1, 2018 Jun 30, 2028 Rasmus Hojlund £85,000 Aug 5, 2023 Jun 30, 2028 Tyrell Malacia £75,000 July 5, 2022 Jun 30, 2026 Jonny Evans £65,000 Sep 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Sofyan Amrabat £65,000 Sep 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Scott McTominay £60,000 Jun 23, 2020 Jun 30, 2025 Sergio Reguilon £53,000 Sep 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Alejandro Garnacho £50,000 April 28, 2023 Jun 30, 2028 Tom Heaton £45,000 Jun 16, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Altay Bayindir £35,000 Sep 1, 2023 Jun 30, 2027 Amad Diallo £28,846 Jan 2, 2021 Jun 30, 2025 Facundo Pellistri £20,000 Oct 5, 2020 Jun 30, 2025 Kobbie Mainoo £10,000 Feb 9, 2023 Jun 30, 2027 Hannibal Mejbri £5,000 Jul 1, 2022 Jun 30, 2024 Figures per Capology

That's a whole lot of money.