Manchester United players are reportedly 'angry' with Ruben Amorim for recent comments the Portuguese manager made publicly. However, the Red Devils playing staff are said to be unable to approach the 40-year-old over the matter as they are not yet close enough to him.

Amorim - who was appointed in October 2024 - has yet to get the best out of his squad, with results continuing to disappoint supporters. A 3-2 win against Ipswich Town, despite being down to 10 men for the vast majority, was the first Premier League victory the Old Trafford-based outfit have recorded since a 1-0 success against Fulham in late January.

Morale appears to be at an all-time low around the club, with fans in disbelief at the team's fortunes on the pitch as well as the way the club is being run in the boardroom. Omar Berrada, United's chief executive, announced earlier in the week that 200 jobs at the club are at risk with further budget cuts expected.

Ruben Amorim Blames His Players For Staff Cuts