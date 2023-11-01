Highlights Manchester United players have voiced their complaints about the tightness and discomfort caused by this season's Adidas kit, specifically with the socks.

Some players resorted to cutting holes in the back of the socks, but the club eventually switched to alternative Adidas branded socks for fans.

Adidas is reportedly working on resolving the issues in the coming month, but in the meantime, players are expected to wear looser replica items for better comfort.

Several Manchester United stars have shared their grievances about this season’s Adidas kit, complaining that they are too tight and causing discomfort when playing.

Socks seem to be the main issue, with United players having not worn the official home socks since the second game of the season, which saw them lose 2-0 to Tottenham back in August. Many players expressed that the socks were too tight on their calves and while some found a temporary solution in cutting holes in the back of them, the club ultimately made the decision to switch to alternative Adidas branded socks designed for fans.

For goalkeeper Andre Onana, meanwhile, the issues aren’t just with the footwear, but also with his actual jersey. It is said that the £47.2 million summer signing ditched the player-designed shirt after United’s 2-1 victory at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United on the 21st of October, and he has since been wearing a looser replica version in matches.

The club hasn’t yet commented on the complaints, but it is said that Adidas are working on resolving the issues in the coming month, making ‘light adjustments.’ In the meantime, it is assumed that players will continue wearing replica items that are a looser fit to ensure comfort while playing.

Read more: Premier League's 20 biggest flops ever (Ranked)

United aren’t the first club this season to have problems with their kit; it has been well documented that earlier this season, Aston Villa players raised concerns about their shirts retaining sweat, clinging to them, and weighing them down during matches. This caused concerns among the women’s team, who hadn’t yet kicked off their season in the WSL. Since the initial concerns were raised, the club has been working with kit manufacturer Castore on a solution, and it seems the issue has been at least temporarily resolved.

Manchester United's woes this season

Kit issues seem to be just another problem for United, who have been struggling with form this season. They currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, with seven wins and seven defeats in the 14 matches so far this season. Most recently, the side suffered defeat on home soil to cross-town rivals Manchester City, losing 3-0 thanks to an Erling Haaland brace and a Phil Foden goal.

It's not just the league where Erik ten Hag's side have struggled, though, as their Champions League campaign has got off to a shaky start as well, losing to Bayern Munich in the opener before also losing to Galatasaray at Old Trafford. They did, however, register their first win in the competition last time out, defeating Copenhagen 1-0.

Fans have taken to social media to express their frustrations with the season, with one saying: “There’s no longer excitement before Man United games anymore, just passive and lacklustre for the last year. We have been a shambles.” Another added: “What’s the idea at Man United? What are the players trying to do? No style or identity. Lucky to have 15 points on the board.”

Manchester United will have to put kit issues aside as they face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup tonight (Wednesday the 1st November) at 20:15. Can they respond to the criticism and pull out a win?