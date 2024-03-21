Highlights Manchester United have reportedly identified England manager Gareth Southgate as their no. 1 managerial target to replace Erik ten Hag this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly made England manager Gareth Southgate their top target to replace current head coach Erik ten Hag this summer, with the former set to receive the backing of some of the squad at Old Trafford, according to Daily Star chief sports writer Jeremy Cross.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to have the final say on sporting and footballing decisions at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd have endured a difficult 2023/24 season under ten Hag, who will be eager to lead a turnaround in results to keep his job. Southgate is currently preparing England for EURO 2024, which takes place in Germany this summer.

Man Utd squad could back Southgate appointment

Ratcliffe is 'confident' of luring the England manager to Old Trafford

According to The Daily Star's Jeremy Cross, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made Gareth Southgate his No. 1 target for the hot seat at Manchester United. The 71-year-old is growing increasingly confident of being able to lure the England boss, whose contract with the FA expires in December, to Old Trafford.

Southgate has refused to discuss his future until after EURO 2024, which takes place this summer. Ratcliffe would have to pay around £800,000 in compensation for the 53-year-old, but would like a decision from the Three Lions manager sooner rather than later, so he can begin to plan for the 2024/25 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southgate has managed just one club side in the past, taking charge of Middlesbrough between 2006 and 2009.

The same report claims that Ratcliffe and INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford have enquired with some of Man Utd's 'former greats' about a suitable ten Hag replacement, with the overwhelming choice being Southgate, who has done an "outstanding job" as England manager, according to Sky Sports' Mark McAdam.

Cross has also revealed that Southgate would have the backing of 'some' of Man Utd's current players as well as incoming director of football Dan Ashworth, with the duo having a 'close relationship' from their time together at the FA:

"Southgate also has the backing of some of United’s current players - and incoming director of football Dan Ashworth. Southgate has a close relationship with Ashworth following their time together at the FA, with the latter being a huge supporter of the 53-year-old."

Ratcliffe unconvinced with ten Hag at Man Utd

The Dutchman could be owed up to £10m if he is sacked

Cross goes on to report that Ratcliffe is unconvinced that ten Hag is the right man to take Manchester United forward, even if he secures Champions League qualification and wins the FA Cup. However, due to the remaining terms of the Dutchman's contract, he could pocket up to £10m if he is sacked.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (20th March) that ten Hag has 'actually impressed' INEOS following his work with younger players, after Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo combined to seal the Red Devils' 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool last weekend. But the journalist is keen to add that the result against their arch-rivals will not have a bearing on whether the 54-year-old stays or leaves.