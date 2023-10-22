Highlights Jadon Sancho clashed with Erik ten Hag and publicly accused him of lying about his training levels, resulting in Sancho being exiled from the squad.

The England star isn't the only Manchester United player to have had a bust-up with his manager though.

Several players have also had a falling out at Old Trafford, with Sir Alex Ferguson involved in many.

Over the years, Manchester United have had some truly legendary superstars don the Red Devils shirt and play for the club. There have been some unbelievably talented players, but with that talent can sometimes come huge personalities and attitudes that aren't afraid to butt heads with just about anybody. Including their managers, it seems, as there have been some huge stories in the past with United stars clashing with their managers at Old Trafford, with some pretty explosive results.

Whether it was the menacing Sir Alex Ferguson, the outspoken Jose Mourinho or even the more recent, but strict Erik ten Hag, players at United have been butting heads with their bosses for years and these seven names are the biggest examples of that. Whether they were promising prospects getting a little big for their boots, or aged veterans who had simply had enough, these are some unbelievable stories.

Without further ado, here are seven United players who had pretty big bust-ups with their managers during their time at Old Trafford. Look away now Jadon Sancho fans as almost none of these end very well.

7 Jadon Sancho - Erik ten Hag

Speak of the devil, the most recent instance of a United player falling out in a pretty big way with their manager, was the former Borussia Dortmund player who clashed with Erik ten Hag earlier this season and spoke out publicly against him. The former Ajax boss had criticised Sancho's training levels and revealed that he'd been dropped from the squad due to his lack of effort.

The winger wasted no time responding scathingly in a social media post where he accused his boss of lying. It's safe to say that he went on to delete the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), but the damage had already been done, and he has since been exiled from the squad. He hasn't played a single minute for the Red Devils since August and with the club recently taking a team photo with the entire squad but him, we can't imagine he'll be sticking around at Old Trafford for much longer.

Who knows, things might work out in the end and the two may repair their relationship, but judging how the rest of these very famous fall-outs went, we wouldn't be putting money on that outcome.

6 Paul Pogba - Jose Mourinho

Paul Pogba was supposed to be the next big thing at United. He'd been fantastic in Italy at Juventus and had done enough to convince the Red Devils to spend massive amounts of money bringing him to Old Trafford. He became the most expensive Premier League player at the time but didn't quite live up to the expectations that were set for him.

He was regularly accused of having an attitude and had no problem speaking out about certain situations when he felt like it. That included calling out his manager at the time, Jose Mourinho, after a draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He questioned his manager's tactics and style of play, accusing him of being too negative and questioning why they weren't playing more attacking football.

It's safe to say that the Special One didn't take too kindly to that, and he swiftly stripped the Frenchman of his vice-captaincy at Old Trafford and their relationship fell apart. Unusually, this time it was the manager who was shipped out of the club not too long afterwards. Mourinho was given the boot by United, while Pogba remained with the club until 2022 when he left on a free transfer to rejoin Juventus. The pair are now both plying their trade in the Serie A in Italy, with the Portuguese coach now at AS Roma. We're not sure there have been any wholesome reunions, though.

5 Paul Ince - Sir Alex Ferguson

One of the first high-profile players to feel the wrath of Sir Alex Ferguson at United was Paul Ince, who'd been a star for the club for quite some time, but eventually had a pretty big falling out with his coach that soon led to his departure from Old Trafford. After a 3-1 win against title rivals Norwich City in the early 1990s, the two got into it as Ferguson was furious with his player's careless play in the closing stages of the game.

Despite comfortably leading the game, the manager was livid after Ince went on a mazy run in the final stages of the game, dancing past a couple of players before losing the ball. Ferguson blasted him after the game and told him in no uncertain terms that he was no Maradona. The two eventually got into each other's faces as the Scot went off on a tirade.

It wasn't long afterwards that Ferguson decided to sell Ince to Inter Milan in 1995, which was regarded as a shock to fans at the time, but was just a reminder to anyone else in the squad that the last thing you wanted to do was get on the wrong side of the gaffer, and he was in charge. That didn't stop several other stars getting into it with him over the years, though.

4 Jaap Stam - Sir Alex Ferguson

Jaap Stam arrived at United in the 1990s and quickly became one of the most dominant defenders in the Premier League. He was a beast and looked like an incredible purchase for the club. He spent three seasons at Old Trafford and won the Premier League three times, picked up a Champions League and looked like he was going to be a stalwart for the Red Devils for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, he made the questionable decision to release an autobiography while he was playing for the team and in it, he claimed that Fergie had encouraged his players to dive in the penalty box if they felt contact and even accused his manager of tapping the player up during his days at PSV.

The revelations obviously didn't go down well with Ferguson, and he was furious, He subsequently dropped Stam from a league game and the two couldn't repair their relationship. After the centre-back stormed out of a training session, he was tracked down by Ferguson to a petrol station near his home and the manager told him that his career in England was over. He was sold to Lazio not long after. Considering how much he still had to offer the club, this was an unfortunate way for his tenure at Old Trafford to end.

3 Roy Keane - Sir Alex Ferguson

Two of the most brash and confrontational personalities in the game, it's a wonder it actually took as long as it did for Ferguson to fall out with Roy Keane during his time at United. The pair had worked together for 12 years and the Irishman had played close to 500 games for the team before their relationship broke down.

First beginning in the summer of 2005 when Keane criticised United's training setup in a pre-season camp in Portugal, his relationship with Ferguson gradually deteriorated over the course of several months. The midfielder was out on the sidelines and some of his comments about his teammates and manager in public alienated him from the rest of the club.

After the club were thrashed 4-1 by Middlesbrough, Keane called out some of their most high-profile stars in an astonishing rant on MUFC TV, and it was so brutal, that the club removed it. It wasn't long before he had another argument with Ferguson, and they eventually came to an agreement to release him from the side. It was a disappointing way to end his career at Old Trafford.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo - Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to United should have been the hero's homecoming that many expected it would be, but due to the forward's very public falling out with Ten Hag, the reunion ended on a very sour note. After he was relegated to the Red Devils' bench in his second season back at the club, the Portuguese star grew increasingly disillusioned with life in Manchester.

Instances of him refusing to be substituted onto the pitch followed, and he eventually conducted an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he largely criticised the entire club, but also his manager for his treatment of him. It was a shocking display, and it was apparent that there was no going back from that point on. The former Real Madrid man was quickly let go by the team, and he soon moved to Saudi Arabia where he's been ever since.

1 David Beckham - Sir Alex Ferguson

Undoubtedly the most famous bust-up during Fergie's time managing United, his fallout with star player David Beckham was a huge deal at the time. The two had been working closely for a decade as the Red Devils dominated the Premier League but clashed after they were eliminated from the FA Cup by Arsenal in 2003. The Scot had no trouble calling his midfielder out and accused his energy levels of not being where they once had been.

He claimed Beckham's mind wasn't on football anymore and the two had a big argument that led to Ferguson kicking a boot that struck the Englishman just above the eye. You know it was a big bust-up when it resulted in one of the participants needing stitches and that was the case as Beckham was cut from the strike and the pair's relationship quickly deteriorated.

The England captain didn't remain a Red Devil for long after the incident, leaving less than half a year later when he joined Real Madrid and became the latest member of the Galacticos. They patched things up down the line, though.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at the statistics of all seven players during their Manchester United careers.

Player Appearances Goals Jadon Sancho 82 12 Paul Pogba 233 39 Paul Ince 281 28 Jaap Stam 127 1 Roy Keane 480 51 Cristiano Ronaldo 346 145 David Beckham 394 86

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.